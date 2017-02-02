Disco dancing the night away

Live Disco Night 2017 will take place on March 2 at the Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel in Shibuya, featuring two bands, Ginza Kento’s Bless of G.K. and The Mint Factory.

Starting at 7 p.m., live performances of disco classics, R&B, and soul music of the ’70s and ’80s will heat up the dance floor illuminated by glittering lights and disco balls.

Bless of G.K. favors the disco classics of Earth, Wind & Fire, Chic and Donna Summer, as well as songs of ’80s pop icons such as Michael Jackson and Madonna and rock tunes by the likes of Queen, the Eagles and Bon Jovi.

The Mint Factory is a soul band that consists of members based in Kyoto. The four female vocalists set the groove with their powerful voices and high energy.

A reserved seat is ¥14,000 per person and includes a buffet and four drinks. Standing tickets are available for guests entering after 8 p.m. for ¥7,000 with two drinks (both require reservations). The dress code is smart casual and minors are not admitted. All prices include tax and a 10 percent service charge.

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is five minutes from the West Exit of Shibuya Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3476-3533 or visit www.ceruleantower-hotel.com .

Decadent delights for Valentine’s Day

For those looking to make Valentine’s Day special, the Palace Hotel Tokyo is offering an indulgent selection of chocolates and a romantic accommodation plan from Feb. 1 to 14.

Cigare (¥3,240) is a dark bitter chocolate cigar and white chocolate matches, while Chapeau (¥4,320) is a top hat-shaped box full of truffles richly flavored with the hotel’s original high-quality sake. Tablette de Chocolat (¥1,404) offers two tablets of differently flavored chocolate lavishly sprinkled with sweet-and-sour berries and aromatic nuts. Additional chocolate specials and heart-shaped pastries are sold at the Palace Hotel Tokyo’s cake and pastry shop Sweets & Deli. All prices include tax.

The “Be My Valentine” accommodation plan allows guests to enjoy a romantic night with their loved one in an elegant room with a winter night view of the metropolis.

The plan includes welcome fruit, a bottle of Krug Grande Cuvee Champagne, an original bonbon chocolate — carefully selected by the hotel’s chocolatier — and in-room breakfast. Prices range from ¥145,000 to ¥285,000 for two people depending on the room type (tax and service charge included, accommodation tax excluded).

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is eight minutes from Tokyo Station or two minutes from Tokyo Metro Otemachi Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3211-5211 or visit www.palacehoteltokyo.com .

Ring in the Year of the Rooster in style

To help people ring in the Lunar New Year, The Peninsula Tokyo is offering guests a chance to embrace the Year of the Rooster with experiences prefect for the whole family.

Through Feb. 28, international travelers and local residents alike are invited to celebrate the Chinese New Year at The Peninsula Tokyo with events and promotions that include a complimentary suite upgrade, a chauffeured “lucky ride” in customized Peninsula Mini Cooper Clubman cars and carefully prepared celebratory delicacies served at the Hei Fung Terrace restaurant.

Hotel guests will be delighted with the classic Spring Festival touches that include hanging Chinese lanterns, lion dances, music and more.

Priced from ¥79,000, the plan includes an upgrade from a Grand Premier Park Room to an Executive Suite, Chinese or American-style breakfast, early check-in, late check-out and other perks.

The Peninsula Tokyo is connected to Hibiya Station or three minutes from Tokyo Metro Ginza or Yurakucho stations. For more information, call 03-6270-2888 or visit www.peninsula.com/Tokyo .