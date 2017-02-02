Tributes to the ‘father of Pac-Man’

Earlier this week, it was announced that Masaya Nakamura, whose company created Pac-Man, had passed away on Jan. 22 at the age of 91. Here’s a sample of tributes made to the “father of Pac-Man” and a few things that you might not have known about the yellow gobbler. (Curated by Shannon Schubert)
Sorry, but your browser needs Javascript to use this site.
If you're not sure how to activate it, please refer to this site: http://www.enable-javascript.com/
If you're not sure how to activate it, please refer to this site: http://www.enable-javascript.com/