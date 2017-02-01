Microbrewer in Tochigi targets niche market with craft beers

A businessman in Tochigi Prefecture is showing how anyone can enter the microbrewery market and make a wide variety of flavored beers in very small amounts, something made possible under tax law deregulation.

Sadao Yokosuka, 51, operates a tiny brewery in Utsunomiya, where a 70-centimeter-high brewing pot stands in the space of a typical Japanese home kitchen.

He boils malt and adds fruits and vegetables such as strawberries, pears, Chinese chives and even habanero peppers grown in the neighborhood.

Each batch produces just 50 liters of craft beer, which is defined as specialty beer brewed in limited quantities at microbreweries.

“Asparagus produces an unexpectedly favorable flavor while garlic-based beer causes a clear love-it-or-hate-it distinction because of its strong smell,” Yokosuka says with a laugh.

Yokosuka has so far offered more than 200 kinds of craft beer at a brewpub he operates next to his brewery. And he is ready to make beer from anything requested by his customers.

He inherited a home-appliance shop from his father but saw a dim future for the business due to the presence of large discount retailers.

He joined a local brewery in 1996, moved to another in 1999 and after gaining 10 years of experience, he became an independent brewing consultant.

Yokosuka set up his own brewery, Tochigi Micro Brewery, in 2008, under a 1994 liquor tax law revision which opened the door to craft beers made by new entrants including individuals.

Under the deregulation, the minimum amount of production needed to receive a brewery license has been lowered from 2,000 kiloliters a year to 60 kiloliters for high-malt beer, and is set at just 6 kiloliters for low-malt beer — a category targeted by microbrewers.

“As a drinker, I thought I could make my own beer different from products by big brewers,” Yokosuka recalls.

When asked, Yokosuka gave advice to people wishing to launch their own breweries and offered them one to three months of training. Yet he was worried that new microbrewery operators would lack the necessary experience and connections, and could end up making products of inferior quality.

So last August he established an association of microbreweries producing less than 200 liters of beer per batch.

The Town Microbrewery Association now consists of 10 breweries — five in Tokyo and the rest in other prefectures including Iwate, Fukushima and Kanagawa — with its membership expected to increase to 20 this spring.

While members exchange information on their operations including kinds of malt and yeast they use, they are planning joint advertising activities and tasting events.

“I will help microbreweries take hold in their neighborhood even after the current fad of craft beer subsides,” Yokosuka says.