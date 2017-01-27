No big surprises from Sapporo’s latest artisanal brew

In order to stand out in the ever-crowded booze corner of convenience stores, Sapporo is playing up the traditional production methods behind its brews. It has released a second installment of the “Beer Surprise” series of drinks — available exclusively at Family Mart convenience stores. The Shifuku No Koku offering (¥223) boasts a complicated artisanal backstory and richer flavors than most other low-cost beers. However, the rather plain aftertaste fades quickly. Shifuku No Koku is fine for those wanting to try something a little different, but it’s a story that reads better than tastes.