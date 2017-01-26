Craft beer for winter cheer

In good news for beer-lovers, the Hyatt Regency Tokyo is offering two free-flowing beverage courses through Feb. 28 at the Caffe. The first is the Yona Yona Beer Plan (¥6,000), featuring the amber-colored Yona Yona Ale, an early pioneer of Japan’s craft beer that boasts a rich citrus aroma.

The Winter Casual Beer Plan (¥5,500) offers a variety of drinks, but doesn’t include Yona Yona Ale.

The seasonal dishes served under both plans are carefully prepared to bring the best out of the beer and other beverages, while cleverly incorporating ingredients from Nagano Prefecture, the birthplace of Yona Yona Ale. A representative dish is grilled pork flavored with Shinshu miso sauce and yuzu citrus.

Under the Yona Yona Beer Plan, three different draft beers — Yona Yona Ale, Kirin Ichiban-shibori and Kirin Ichiban-shibori Stout — can be enjoyed, as well as white, red and rose wines, cocktails, whisky, shochu (Japanese spirits) and soft drinks. The same drinks, minus the Yona Yona Ale, can be enjoyed with the Winter Casual Beer Plan. Both plans can be reserved for two or more people for two hours between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. All fees include tax and service charge.

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is connected to Tochomae Station on the Toei Oedo Line, four minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line and nine minutes from Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-3348-1234 or visit tokyo.regency.hyatt.com/ja/hotel/home.html .

Chocolate delights for Valentine’s Day

From Feb. 1 to 14, the Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo, is offering Valentine’s Day chocolates in collaboration with popular Eureka, California-based chocolatier Dick Taylor.

Limited to 20 boxes, executive pastry chef Naoya Okamura proudly presents the collaborative creation that has nine chocolates in one box — with flavors ranging from pumpkin and honey and licorice to raisins and Sauternes white wine. The box is priced at ¥5,300 (tax included).

A heart-shaped strawberry Valentine’s Day cake is also offered at ¥4,500 (tax included) until Feb. 14. At 10 cm high and 12 cm wide, the foundation of the cake is made of chocolate biscuits, topped with layers of chocolate crunch, pistachio creme brulee, almond biscuits and strawberry and rose jelly.

The layers are wrapped with sweet white chocolate mousse and glazed with strawberry jelly to vividly finish the decadent cake. Once the cake is cut for that special loved one, couples can enjoy the vision of the beautiful layers and the taste and aroma of each.

The Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo is two minutes from the Nihonbashi Exit of Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-6739-7888 or visit www.shangri-la.com/jp/ .

Celebrating strawberries

The luxurious Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set allows guests the chance to feel spring drawing nearer at the Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto.

Through March 31, the event offers more desserts incorporating strawberries, in addition to the hotel’s regular line-up of three strawberry confectioneries.

Specials for the set featuring fresh succulent strawberries are the always-popular shortcake, tarts, mousse, milk pudding and scones, as well as wild berry macarons.

The Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set comes in a delicate layered oju box made from bamboo expertly woven by Kochosai Kosuga, a skilled bamboo craft manufacturer from Kyoto. Not only pleasing to the palate, but also beautiful to the eye, the first oju layer contains a variety of canapes, while the second layer is filled with the strawberry sweets that are the highlight of the set.

Served together with a choice of coffee, organic or herbal tea, the set is priced at ¥3,327 (includes tax and service charge), and can be ordered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the all-day dining Kaza, which is inside the first-floor lounge of the hotel.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto is seven minutes from JR Kyoto Station and a free shuttle bus is also available from the station. For more information and reservations, call 075-341-1121, or visit www.rihga.co.jp/kyoto .