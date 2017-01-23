New Year’s festivities in Japan ain’t what they used to be

For one thing, it’s too warm. Back in mid-century Tokyo, お正月 (o-Shōgatsu, New Year’s Day) used to be so cold, according to my grandmother, that peoples’ laundry froze on the 物干し竿 (monohoshizao, bamboo drying pole).

ちなみに (chinami ni, by the way), 2016 was the hottest year on record (again) and 2017 opened to unseasonably warm temperatures. On Jan. 3, the 駅伝 (ekiden, long-distance relay) runners were sweating torrents as they crossed the finish line in Otemachi. From noonish to well after 2 p.m. it was a balmy 13.7 degrees Celsius. That was 3 degrees lower than last year but bad news for the runners, some of whom were suffering from dehydration.

My grandmother complained about the January frost, but she also held that mochi and other お節 (o-sechi, New Year’s cuisine) tasted better for it. Like many Japanese women of her generation, おばあちゃん (Obāchan, Grandma) viewed o-Shōgatsu as an unavoidable annual project that involved thrice the amount of usual household labor and a ton of 気遣い (kizukai, consideration for others), plus a major drain on the coffers, as if the bills suddenly grew wings.

My clearest memory of 20世紀のお正月 (nijūseiki no o-Shōgatsu, 20th-century New Year’s celebrations) is of my grandmother, mother and aunts toiling endlessly in a freezing kitchen as the menfolk sat around the こたつ (kotatsu, heated low table covered by a blanket) in the living room, watching 大学ラグビー (daigaku ragubii, college rugby) — usually Waseda vs. Meiji — and drinking themselves silly.

It’s no wonder that when the 三が日 (sanganichi, Jan. 1-3) storm was finally over, the women usually succumbed to タチの悪い風邪 (tachi no warui kaze, a protracted cold), taking a few precious days off to lie in bed and recover. Conveniently, 七草 (Nanakusa, the day of the “seven-plant” porridge, eaten on Jan. 7 as a way of detoxing after the holidays) rolled around to speed up the healing.

The Japanese o-Shōgatsu, however, is changing. The number of people who make their own o-sechi is dwindling by the year and, according to an online survey conducted in 2015 by Dime magazine, only 7 percent of Japanese who are in the habit of eating o-sechi actually make it at home. According to another survey by the Humandata website, only 67 percent or so of Japanese adhere to the ritual of o-sechi anyway.

Once, o-sechi was the ultimate homemade ご馳走 (go-chisō, feast), but now it has become the norm to buy it from one of various outlets, from cheap supermarket packets to the high-end versions sold in hotels and department stores. The general feeling today is: Give the 主婦 (shufu, housewife) a break and leave the hard work of filling the お重箱 (o-jūbako, revered lacquered boxes) with exquisite goodies to the professionals.

Interestingly, and not a little ironically, Japanese women living outside of Japan tend to make labor-intensive o-Shōgatsu dishes like o-sechi, お雑煮 (o-zōni, mochi steeped in broth) and 太巻き (futomaki, rolled sushi slices), uploading the whole process to their social media feeds and eliciting sighs of o-Shōgatsu envy from those of us in Japan who make do with store-bought stuff. Still, every woman I know makes at least one o-sechi item from scratch, and they stand by the old traditions like 年末の大掃除 (nenmatsu no ōsōji, end-of-year big house cleaning), writing 年賀状 (nengajō, New Year’s greeting cards) and holding 新年会 (shinnenkai, New Year’s gatherings) among 地元の友達 (jimoto no tomodachi, childhood friends).

My friend Mariko once spent an entire 大晦日 (Ōmisoka, New Year’s Eve) to 元旦 (Gantan, New Year’s Day) barricaded in her kitchen making every single o-sechi dish entirely from scratch. This was after a particularly bad break-up with her 彼氏 (kareshi, boyfriend) of three years. She then packed everything into a four-tiered jūbako, slipped money into washi-crafted ぽち袋 (pochibukuro, cash envelopes) for her young nieces and nephews, and drove to her 実家 (jikka, parents’ house) in Yamanashi.

She spent that o-Shōgatsu among her kith and kin, something she hadn’t done in a decade. Later, Mariko said “お正月 っていいものだね” (o-Shōgatsu-tte ii mono da ne, “This o-Shōgatsu thing is nice”), and she has been going back every year since.

Indeed, there’s a lot to like about the Japanese o-Shōgatsu. There’s an unbeatable freshness in the air, and if you’re lucky enough to be located on the 太平洋側 (Taiheiyō-gawa, the Pacific Ocean side), the sun shines almost every single day. You get to see the family assembled under one roof and wisecrack with cousins you meet just once a year, marveling “変わらないねえ!” (Kawaranai nē! “You never change!”).

The 初詣 (Hatsumōde, the New Year’s visit to a temple or shrine) is a wonderful outing that involves a super-short prayer at a jam-packed 境内 (keidai, the precinct area), the buying of おみくじ (o-mikuji, fortune-telling papers), drinking 甘酒 (amazake, sweet nonalcoholic rice wine) and then crowding into the nearest ファミレス (famiresu, ubiquitous 24-hour “family restaurant”) for coffee and pancakes — because by that time, we could all do with a break from o-sechi consumption.

来年は (rainen wa, next year), I promise, I’m going home for o-Shōgatsu.