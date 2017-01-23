Let’s discuss the Emperor’s abdication plan

This week’s featured article

The government is considering giving Emperor Akihito the title of jōkō, an abbreviation of daijō tennō, meaning retired sovereign, should he abdicate, sources said Thursday.

To avoid powers being split between the Emperor, if he abdicates, and his successor, an advisory panel to the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to discuss what official role he could play in the future.

The government may also announce a new era name for the next Emperor before he assumes the throne, the sources said.

The idea of announcing the name of the new era in honor of Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, around half a year ahead of his accession is aimed at curbing the impact of the change by giving people time to prepare.

By making the era name public in advance, businesses and government officials would also have enough time to make adjustments such as for calendars and official documents. The government is also eyeing the possibility of the Emperor stepping down on the last day of 2018, ending the 30-year Heisei Era.

The current era of Heisei, meaning “achieving peace,” commenced on Jan. 8, 1989, a day after Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, passed away.

Abe’s government is considering formulating an ordinance to enable the use of the new era name from the beginning of 2019 and upon the new Emperor’s enthronement.

The government has been debating the 83-year-old Emperor’s abdication after he suggested in a rare public video message in August that he was concerned he may one day become unable to perform his duties properly due to failing health.

Advisory panel members are scheduled to release a mid-term report on Jan. 23 ahead of further discussions on the Emperor’s title, status and roles after an abdication.

The group plans to assess the pros and cons of the situation, including ways to alleviate the aged Emperor’s burden from duties, panel member Takashi Mikuriya said after a meeting Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The panel, chaired by Takashi Imai, honorary chairman of the Japan Business Federation, is expected to present its final proposal in spring.

Warm up

One-minute chat about the Heisei Era.

Game

Collect words related to royal families; e.g., crown, palace, emperor.

New words

1) abbreviation: a shortened form of a word or phrase; e.g., “U.K. is an abbreviation of United Kingdom.”

2) abdicate: to formally give up a position of power or responsibility; e.g., “The king decided to abdicate.”

3) accession: the act of attaining a throne, power, etc.; e.g., “The crown was a symbol of her accession to the throne.”

4) pros and cons: good and bad sides to something; e.g., “The villagers weighed up the pros and cons of the proposed car park.”

Guess the headline

Government mulls n_ _ titles for incoming and outgoing e_ _ _ _ _ _ _

Questions

1) What is the government going to discuss?

2) When may the new era start?

3) What is expected to happen this spring?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What is your image of the Heisei Era?

2) What do you think about the Emperor’s wish to abdicate?

3) What are your hopes for the next era?

Reference

天皇陛下のお気持ちというメッセージが国民に向けて発信され、日本は 新しい流れによって平成の時代を終えようとしています。元号が変わること は日本で生活していると時代が変わることを強く実感する出来事でもあり、 いざその時を迎えたらきっと私たちは新しい時代になったと思うこと でしょう。

約30年という期間で平成時代はその幕を閉じようとしていますが、私たちに とって平成とはどのような時代だったのでしょうか。そして、次の時代を私たちはどのように作り上げていくのでしょう。

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで考えてみましょう。