Aoyama Gakuin rules the Hakone ekiden again

Sample newspaper article

東京箱根間往復大学駅伝競争は、青山学院大学が1月3日、2日間に渡るレースを2位に7分以上の差をつけて終え、3年連続で優勝をした。東京・大手町のオフィス街から神奈川県の箱根までの往路を終え、 33秒差で2日目をスタートした青山学院大は、５区間の復路で一度も先頭を譲らず、合計11時間4分10秒のタイムを記録した。2年前の大会で初優勝を遂げた青山学院大は、2005年まで4連覇を果たした駒沢大学以来、初めて3年連続の総合優勝を果たした大学となった。 3連覇は史上6校目。第93回の駅伝には関東地方の21チームが 参加した。 (Jan. 4)

Words and phrases

東京箱根間往復大学駅伝競争 (Tōkyō Hakone kan ōfuku daigaku ekiden kyōsō) Tokyo-Hakone collegiate ekiden road relay; 青山 学院大学 (Aoyama Gakuin Daigaku) Aoyama Gakuin University; 以上 (ijō) more than; 差をつけて (sa-) with a lead; 終え (o-) finishing; 3年連続 (sannen renzoku) third straight year; 優勝を した (yūshō-) won; 大手町 (Ōtemachi) Otemachi; オフィス街 (ofisugai) business district; 神奈川県 (Kanagawa Ken) Kanagawa Prefecture; 往路 (ōro) first leg; 5区間 (gokukan) five segment; 復路 (fukuro) return journey; 1度も先頭を譲らず (ichido-sentō-yuzu-) never surrendered the lead; 合計 (gōkei) total; タイムを 記録した (taimu-kiroku-) clocking a time ; 2年前の (ninenmae-) two years ago; 大会 (taikai) event; 初優勝 (hatsuyūshō) first victory; 遂げた (to-) claimed; 4連覇 (yonrenpa) series of four wins; 果たした (ha-) pulled off; 駒沢大学 (Komazawa Daigaku) Komazawa University; 以来 (irai) since; 初めて (haji-) first; 総合優勝 (sōgō yūshō) overall titles; 6校目 (rokkōme) sixth school; 関東地方 (Kantō chihō) Kanto region; 参加した (sanka-) participated in

Sample radio or television report

Tōkyō Hakone kan ōfuku daigaku ekiden kyōsō-wa, Aoyama Gakuin Daigaku-ga 1-gatsu mikka, futsuka-kan-ni wataru rēsu-o nanafun ijō-no sa-o tsukete oe, sannen renzoku-de yūshō-shimashita. Tōkyō Ōtemachi-no ofisugai-kara Kanagawa Ken-no Hakone-made-no ōro-o oe, sanjū sanbyō sa-de futsuka-me-o sutāto-shita Aoyama Gakuin Dai-wa, gokukan-no fukuro-de ichido-mo sentō-o yuzurazu, gōkei jūichiji-kan yonpun jūbyō-no taimu-o kiroku-shimashita. Ninenmae-no taikai-de hatsuyūshō-o togeta Aoyama Gakuin Dai-wa, 2005-nen-made yonrenpa-o hatashita Komazawa Daigaku irai, hajimete sannen renzoku-no sōgōyūshō-o hatashita daigaku-to narimashita. Sanrenpa-wa shijō rokkōme-desu. Dai 93-kai-no ekiden-ni-wa Kantō chihō-no nijū-ichi-chiimu-ga sanka-shimashita.

Translation

Aoyama Gakuin University won the Tokyo-Hakone collegiate ekiden road relay for the third straight year on Jan. 3 after completing the two-day race with a lead of more than 7 minutes. Aoyama Gakuin, starting with a 33-second advantage carried over from the first leg from Tokyo’s Otemachi business district to Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, never surrendered the lead over the five-segment return journey, clocking a total time of 11 hours, 4 minutes, 10 seconds for the round trip. Aoyama Gakuin, which claimed its first-ever victory in the event two years ago, became the sixth school to win three consecutive overall titles and the first since Komazawa University, which pulled off a series of four wins through 2005. Twenty-one teams from the Kanto region participated in the event’s 93rd edition.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Tōkyō Hakone kan ōfuku daigaku ekiden-wa, kotoshi-mo mata Aoyama Gakuin Daigaku-ga yūshō-shita sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that Aoyama Gakuin University won the Tokyo-Hakone collegiate ekiden road relay this year again.)

B: Ni’i-ni nanafun ijō-no sa-o tsukete yūshō-shita-sō-desu-yo.

(Apparently, the university finished the race with a lead of more than seven minutes.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Aoyama Gakuin-ga Hakone ekiden-de sanrenpa-shita sō-da.

(Aoyama Gakuin University won the Hakone ekiden race for the third consecutive year.)

W: Sanrenpa-shita-daigaku-wa rokkō-shika-nai sō-yo.

(I heard that only six universities have pulled off a three-peat.)

