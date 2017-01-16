Do not disturb: Mind your ‘jamas’ and ‘shitsureis’ as you come and go in Japan

O-jama shimasu. (Sorry to disturb you.)

Situation 1: Mrs. Okubo’s niece Erika from Fukuoka visits the family in Tokyo. They are happy to see her.

大久保夫人： 遠い所を、よく来てくれたわね。さあ、上がって、上がって！

えりか： はい、おじゃまします。

Ōkubo Fujin: Tōi tokoro-o, yoku kite-kureta-wa-ne. Sā, agatte, agatte!

Erika: Hai, o-jama shimasu.

Mrs. Okubo: Thank you for coming all the way here. Please, come in, come in!

Tamachi: OK, sorry to disturb you.

Today we will introduce two expressions used in formal greetings, おじゃまします and 失礼(しつれい)します. おじゃまします literally means “I’ll disturb you” and is used when entering someone’s room, office or, as Erika uses it in Situation 1, home. When leaving such places, おじゃましました is used. おじゃまする is a polite way to express the act of visiting someone: 先日(せんじつ) 先生(せんせい)のお宅(たく)におじゃましたら、かわいいお孫(まご)さんに会(あ)ったよ (The other day I visited my old teacher and happened to meet her cute little grandchild). The じゃま in おじゃまする refers to an obstacle and can be used as such: 前(まえ)の人 (ひと)の頭(あたま)がじゃまになって、よく見(み)えなかった (I couldn’t see well because the person in front’s head was in my way); 話(はなし)のじゃまをしないでください (Don’t interrupt our conversation).

Situation 2: Mrs. Shiba wants to leave the office early, ahead of her colleagues.

芝： すみません、お先に失礼します。

ティエン： はい、お疲れさまでした。

Shiba: Sumimasen, o-saki-ni shitsurei shimasu.

Tien: Hai, otsukaresama-deshita.

Shiba: Excuse me, I’m going to leave now (before you).

Tian: Sure, good work today.

The 失礼(しつれい) in 失礼します literally means “without manners.” It’s used when leaving, as in Situation 2. それでは, では or じゃ are examples of words that often precede the phrase. When leaving before others, the speaker will use お先(さき)に as well. On more casual occasions, the します can be omitted or お先に is said by itself. 失礼します and 失礼しました can be used when entering and leaving someone’s home, thus replacing おじゃまします/しました. By itself, 失礼 means “rude”: あの人(ひと)はずいぶん失礼な人ですね (That guy is such a rude person!). 失礼ですが can also serve to introduce a question: 失礼ですが、山田(やまだ)さんでいらっしゃいますか (Excuse me, but are you Mrs. Yamada?).

Bonus Dialogue: Section chief Mr. Okubo knocks on the office door of the division manager, Ms. Yamani.

ヤマニ： どうぞ。

大久保： 失礼(しつれい)します。今(いま)、ちょっとよろしい でしょうか。

ヤマニ： はい。何(なん)でしょう？

大久保： 失礼ですが、部長(ぶちょう)、昨日(きのう)のパーティーで、黄色(きいろ)のポーチをお忘(わす)れになりません でしたか。

ヤマニ： あ、そうなんですよ。すぐに会場(かいじょう)に電話 (でんわ)したんですが、見当(みあた)らないと言(い)われて…。もしかして、見(み)つかったんですか。

大久保： はい。グレイさんが見つけて、「黄色だから、ヤマニ 部長のに違(ちが)いない」と。

ヤマニ： おや、よく見ていますね。地味(じみ)な色(いろ)の服 (ふく)ばかり着(き)ますけど、小物(こもの)は鮮(あざや)かな黄色が好(す)きなんですよ。見つけてもらえて よかった。

大久保： では、これで失礼いたします。お忙(いそが)しいところ、おじゃましました。

ヤマニ： ありがとう。グレイさんによろしくね。

Yamani: Come in.

Okubo: Pardon me, can I interrupt you for a moment?

Yamani: Sure, what is it?

Okubo: Excuse me, boss, but did you happen to forget your small yellow makeup bag at yesterday’s party?

Yamani: Oh, yes. I called the hall but they said they hadn’t seen it. Did you find it by any chance?

Okubo: Yes. Ms. Gray found it and said, “This must be Ms. Yamani’s because it’s yellow.”

Yamani: Wow, she’s very observant. I wear a lot of dark shades, but I like small accessories in shades of vivid yellow. It’s great that you found it for me.

Okubo: OK, I’ll leave you to it then. Pardon me for interrupting, I’m sure you’re busy.

Yamani: Thank you. Please give my thanks to Ms. Gray.