Let’s discuss 119 emergency calls

This week’s featured article

SHUSUKE MURAI, THE JAPAN TIMES

Some callers just want a ride. Others are lonely and simply want to chat. The problem? They’ve called 119.

Amid efforts to deter the nonessential use of ambulances, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency will begin to look at the issue in depth, with a guideline to be finalized as early as next month.

The emergency number 119 is free for anyone who needs an ambulance or firefighters. But recently, nonessential calls have become a problem, disrupting the service for those who really need help.

The number of emergency calls is on the rise. According to the latest white paper compiled by the agency, the number of ambulance dispatches in 2015 exceeded 6 million for the first time on record. The number of patients transported by ambulance was also a record high at 5,478,370 people, with 56.7 percent aged 65 or higher.

Among the patients, 49.6 percent were diagnosed with mild injuries or diseases that did not require hospitalization, the white paper said.

The increase in calls has caused a delay in emergency response times, with the nearest ambulance to a caller often out of service, an agency official said Thursday.

According to the white paper, it took an average of 8.6 minutes for an ambulance to reach a patient in 2015, 2.1 minutes longer than a decade ago. The paper also showed that it took an average of 39.4 minutes for a patient to get to a hospital, 8.3 minutes longer than in 2005.

Despite the increase in dispatches, it wasn’t clear how many were for nonemergency purposes, given that there is no clear threshold defining what types of calls should be deemed unnecessary.

But with this category of call becoming problematic, the agency has sought to offer alternatives.

For example, the #7119 service allows callers to consult with operators over whether they really need an ambulance. The agency also plans to release an app that will let users assess their health condition using a smartphone or computer.

Further, the agency will start collecting statistics on nonessential calls in an effort to better understand the situation.

The type of unnecessary calls may include someone intending to use an ambulance as free transportation, those who want fast-tracked examination by a doctor, and those suffering from minor cuts or scratches.

First published in The Japan Times on Jan. 6.

Warm up

One-minute chat about health.

Game

Collect words related to emergencies; e.g., accident, fire, panic.

New words

1) disrupt: to interrupt; e.g., “A sudden noise disrupted the prayer ceremony.”

2) dispatch: to send officially; e.g., “The government plans to dispatch the army to help with the repairs following the earthquake.”

3) diagnose: identify an illness or problem; e.g., “She was diagnosed with insomnia.”

Guess the headline

Agency seeks to deter none_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 119 c_ _ _ _

Questions

1) What problems are caused by the nonemergency use of ambulances?

2) How many people used an ambulance in 2015?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What are your health tips?

2) Have you ever ridden in an ambulance?

3) What do you think should be done to solve the problem?

Reference

救急車の利用に際するマナーが話題になっています。文字通り急を要する事態の時にのみ出動することが想定されているはずですが、いつの間にかそのようにばかりも行かなくなっているようです。救急車を本当に必要としている人がすぐに病院にたどり着けないということは防がなくてはいけませんが、本当に必要な人とはどんな状態なのか、今一度見直さなくてはいけないのかもしれません。 どんな人にも緊急事態が起こり得る中、私たち一人ひとりは何をすれば良いのでしょうか。朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。