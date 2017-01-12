Quality time for mothers, daughters

In order to make the happy occasion of starting spring more special as a university graduate, freshman or new worker, Tokyo Station Hotel is offering a mother-daughter “Spring Celebration” accommodation plan until April 28.

This unique offer provides a private occasion for daughters to talk about their dreams and futures with their mothers. A Champagne toast at the hotel restaurant Blanc Rouge is followed by a full-course seasonal dinner at the restaurant, and comes with a beautiful bouquet and congratulatory messages from the restaurant staff at the end of the meal.

After a commemorative photo session, the mother and daughter will find another treat of a set of red-and-white dumplings, as well as a beautiful flower arrangement in their guest room. In the morning, the two can enjoy a breakfast buffet at the guest lounge Atrium.

The fee for this special offer is ¥97,897 for double occupancy (including consumption tax, accommodation tax and service charge).

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-5220-1111 or visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp/plans .

Warm up with winter tea set

Ristorante Caffe Ciliegio is offering a new afternoon tea set menu through Jan. 31. The winter set is unique for including an antipasto plate that incorporates the motif of the well-cared, beautiful Takanawa Garden on the hotel grounds. Also offered in this plan are 10 different kinds of desserts and 15 varieties of drinks.

Referring to the changing seasons and colors of the garden, the antipasto is comprised of 12 different appetizers, and offers the popular items of the cafe’s regular lunch menu. They are in fact carefully prepared by balancing proteins, fat, sugar, vitamins and minerals. Also mindful of the season, the sweets of this winter set are prepared from chestnuts, kinkan citrus and other fruit, and presented on a three-tiered dessert tree.

The winter teas set came into being in response to customers who loved the previous afternoon tea set plan that ended in October. There will also be another afternoon tea plan starting February featuring strawberries.

Available every day from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the offer is ¥4,200 per person (or ¥7,000 with all-you-can-drink sparkling wine). Advance reservations are required one day before the visit.

The Prince Sakura Tower is three minutes from Shinagawa Station (various lines). For more information, call 03-5798-1111 or visit www.princehotels.co.jp/sakuratower .

Celebrating 5 years with beer, buffet

Celebrating its fifth year since opening, the Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka’s all-day dining cafe restaurant Remone is holding a winter beer fair until Feb. 28.

At ¥7,800 per person (including tax and service charge), guests can spend two hours enjoying drinks of one’s choice, as well as a wide variety of scrumptious buffet dishes, plus a main dish from the menu. As a special offer from the hotel, newly available is the chef’s original crab salad as the starter, as well as the juicy roast beef as the main dish.

Drinks for the fair are six different kinds of draft beer from such brewers as Suntory and Asahi. Other drinks include sparkling wine, sangria and sake, as well as non-alcohol cocktails and soft drinks for non-drinkers.

Some representative dishes from the buffet tables include the hotel’s special hearth-baked pizza, and salads that can be enjoyed with over 10 different kinds of dressings and dips, in addition to numerous varieties of bite-size tapas.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka is directly connected to Nakanoshima Station on the Keihan Line. For information or reservations, call 06-6448-1121, or visit www.rihga.co.jp/osaka .