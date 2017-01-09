Let’s discuss the disappearance of traditional festivals

This week’s featured article

KYODO

Sixty traditional festivals and dances in 20 prefectures designated by local governments as intangible folk culture assets have been ended or suspended due to declines in population and the aging of rural communities, a survey has found.

The importance of folk culture assets has been underscored by the recent registration of 33 traditional festivals across Japan on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

On a local level, however, an aging population and an exodus of young people to the cities have made it hard for many of these centuries-old traditions to be maintained.

According to the Cultural Affairs Agency, prefectural governments had named 1,651 events as intangible folk culture assets as of May 2016. Aside from these, 6,264 events have been designated as intangible folk culture assets by cities, towns and villages across the country. Some of these municipal-level festivals are small in scale and are believed to have been suspended or abolished already.

Of the 60, six traditional events in four prefectures have been discontinued, including kagura (shinto music and dance) in Shiroi, Chiba Prefecture; kabuki-inspired shishimai (lion dance) in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture; fishing manners and customs in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture; and tsue odori (stick dance) in Saiki, Oita Prefecture.

An official at the Chiba Prefectural Government said that rural communities are struggling to find people to inherit the traditions as their populations gray and decrease.

Meanwhile, 54 events in 17 prefectures have been suspended, including 11 in Kumamoto, eight each in Miyagi and Wakayama and four each in Chiba, Fukui and Nara.

Some prefectures have disclosed the number of suspended festivals but not their names, out of consideration for local residents who they say feel guilty for not being able to continue the events.

More and more communities are trying to keep these traditions alive by having children learn about them at school or inviting people outside the communities to participate.

First published in The Japan Times on Jan. 5.

Warm up

One-minute chat about the new year.

Game

Collect words related to culture; e.g., tradition, art, UNESCO.

New words

1) intangible: not a physical object; e.g., “The Bon dance is part of the intangible heritage of Japan.”

2) underscore: to emphasize; e.g., “The shooting underscored the need for better security.”

3) exodus: migration of a massive crowd; e.g., “The news reported on an exodus of refugees into Europe.”

4) abolish: put an end to a system or practice; e.g., “The United States abolished slavery after the Civil War.”

Guess the headline

Sixty traditional f _ _ _ events halted in rural Japan due to depopulation, a _ _ _ _

Questions

1) What is happening to some folk events?

2) About how many events have recently been recognized as intangible folk culture assets across the country?

3) What are the counter measures in some communities?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What intangible folk events are you familiar with?

2) Are you interested in inheriting such traditional folk events?

3) What do you think is needed in order to keep Japan’s intangible culture?

Reference

お正月のシーズンは商業施設に限らず各地の町や村などのコミュニティーで様々な行事ごとが行われます。お正月に限らず、日本中の地元には様々な伝統行事があり、中には何百年以上地域に根付いているものもあります。

しかし、地方の小さなコミュニティーの形がすこしづつ変わっていく中でそれらの伝統が風前の灯火とあるようです。行事ごとは形がない為、一度途切れてしまったら再び蘇らせることは容易ではありません。しかし、続いていってほしいけれど自分がその継承を担うことは難しいという人が実際にはほとんどなのではないでしょうか。

伝統を長く伝えていくために、私たちは何をすれば良いのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。