Feel young again with the ‘yokozuna’ products of last year

Back in 1971, a newly launched newspaper covering retailing and distribution, named the 日経流通新聞 (Nikkei Ryūtsū Shimbun, subsequently named Nikkei Marketing Journal), was looking for a promotional idea. It came up with a real winner by mimicking a 相撲番付 (sumō banzuke, a stylized hierarchical ranking list of sumo wrestlers) to announce the year’s most successful products and services.

The most recent list appeared in the paper’s Dec. 7 issue. As in previous years, it was headed by east and west 横綱 (yokozuna, grand champions) in large, calligraphy-styled characters at the top, and proceeded down the ranks with 大関 (ōzeki, champion), 関脇 (sekiwake, junior champion), and so on.

The two highest winners and the newspaper’s comments in Japanese were as follows: For the east yokozuna, ポケモンんGO (“Pokemon Go”): 位置情報を活用し街中でポケモンを捕まえるスマホゲーム (ichi jōhō katsuyō shi machinaka de Pokemon o tsukamaeru sumaho gēmu, a smart phone game for capturing Pokemon on city streets utilizing location information) and for the west yokozuna, the animated film 君の名は。 (“Kimi no Na Wa.,” “Your Name.”): 興行収入200億円で邦画歴代2位となったアニメ映画 (kōgyō shūnyū nihyaku oku en de, hōga rekida ni-i to natta anime eiga, an animated film that obtained box office revenues of ¥20 billion, making it the second-largest domestic film earner in entertainment industry history). NMJ found that youth culture was a definite driving force behind a product’s success.

Along with a variety of commercial products, this year’s listing recognized social phenomena as well. The number one-ranked 前頭 (maegashira, rank and file) winners on both the east and west sides were political figures, with the トランプ現象 (Toranpu genshō, [Donald] Trump phenomenon) on the east and 小池百合子改革 (Koike Yuriko kaikaku, the reforms of Yuriko Koike, Tokyo’s first female governor) on the west.

The NMJ also singled out certain people and items for special acknowledgements. The 殊勲賞 (shukun-shō, outstanding performance prize) went to NHK for successfully boosting its 視聴率 (shichō ritsu, audience viewer ratings).

The 敢闘賞 (kantō-shō, fighting spirit award) went to こち亀 (“Kochikame”) —short for the alliterative title “Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Koen Mae Hashutsujo” (“This is the Police Box in Front of Kameari Park in Katsushika Ward) — a manga series that ran in the weekly Shonen Jump since 1976 and whose creator, Osamu Akimoto, brought to an end in September.

The 技能賞 (ginō-shō, technique prize) went to オプジーボ (Opdivo), a promising cancer medication jointly developed by America’s Medarex and Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical.

NMJ also conferred a 残念賞 (zannen-shō, booby prize) on the pop group SMAP, which after an agonizing year of on-again-off-again gossipy media coverage finally disbanded on Dec. 31.

No one is entirely sure when Japanese began using the word ヒット (hitto, hit) to describe bestselling merchandise, but it is generally agreed that the NMJ’s annual banzuke made it famous. Its 1971 timing, however, was particularly significant: By that year, Japan had hosted the 東京オリンピック (Tōkyō Orinpikku, Tokyo Olympics [of 1964]) and the 大阪万国博覧会 (Ōsaka Bankoku Hakurankai, Osaka World Exposition [of 1970]). During the previous decade currency controls were lifted and millions of Japanese had begun traveling abroad, and consumers were becoming more affluent, discerning and sophisticated. Manufacturers realized they could no longer expect to market products based on brand name and price alone: Clearly people were seeking out products and services more closely attuned to their personal preferences.

It’s also important to understand that the criteria for selection as a hitto were not based merely on profitable performance, but also take into account innovative marketing and how the products altered consumption patterns, for example such as creating new demand for a product or service that had not existed before. Or in some cases it could be something as simple as more convenient packaging, as Kao Corporation demonstrated three decades ago with its long-selling アタック (Atakku, Attack) compact laundry detergent.

These days the NMJ no longer enjoys a monopoly on naming hits. The monthly magazine Nikkei Trendy, published by an NMJ affiliate, issues its own list of hits in its December issue. And Shogakukan’s Dime magazine, a monthly 情報誌 (jōhōshi, information magazine) featured a similar article in its January issue.

Another major player is 電通総研 (Dentsū Sōken, the Dentsu ad agency), which refers to the year’s most successful products as 注目商品 (chūmoku shōhin, conspicuous products). Dentsu’s choices are based on a nationwide survey of 2,000 people age 15 to 69. For 2016, it named the top five as “Pokemon Go”; “Kimi no Na Wa.”; the Rio Summer Olympics and Paralympics; the Hiroshima Carp’s winning the Central League pennant; and the quirky music video “PPAP” by Pikotaro, which has garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

In identifying one key factor behind the success of the top two items, the NMJ put it down to 若者発、世代超える (wakamono-hatsu, sedai koeru, originating from young people, transcending generations). I guess you can’t go wrong in trying to make people feel young again.