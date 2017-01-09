Amazon testing cashier-free retail store

Sample newspaper article

アマゾンは12月5日、レジがない新しいタイプの小売店を公開した。シアトルにあるこのコンセプトストアでは、買い物客は入店時に携帯のアプリをスキャンする。あとはショッピングカートを満たして出ていくだけ。料金はアマゾンのアカウントに集計され、請求される。アマゾン・ゴーは、従業員向けに１店舗で試験中で、来年一般公開される。これは「コンピューターによる画像認識、センサー技術、深層学習など自動運転車に使われているのと同種の技術により可能となった会計のない買い物体験」であると、アマゾンのウェブサイトには書かれている。店舗では、パンやチーズ、すぐ食べれる惣菜など様々な食料品を販売している。 (Dec.6)

Words and phrases

レジのない (reji-) no cashiers; 新しい (atara-) new; 小売店 (kouriten) retail store; 公開した (kōkai-) unveiled; 買い物客 (ka-monokyaku) customers; 入店時に (nyūtenji-) when entering the store; 携帯 (keitai) smartphones; 満たして (mi-) fill; 出ていく (de-) walk out; 料金 (ryōkin) costs ; 集計され (shūkei-) tallied up; 請求される (seikyū-) billed; 従業員 (jūgyōin) employees; 一店舗 (ittenpo) a single store; 試験中 (shikenchū) being tested; 来年 (rainen) next year; 一般公開され (ippankōkai-) open to the public; 画像認識 (gōzō ninshiki) computer vision; センサー技術 (sensā gijutsu) sensor fusion; 深層学習 (shinsō gakushū) deep learning; 自動運転車 (jidō untensha) self-driving cars; 使われる (tsuka-) used; 同様 (dōyō) same types of; 可能となった (kanō-) made possible; 会計のない (kaikei) check-out free; 体験 (taiken) experience; 書かれて (ka-) says; すぐ食べれる総菜 (-ta-sōzai) ready-to-eat meals; 様々な (samazama-) variety of; 食料品 (shokuryōhin) food products; 販売して (hanbai-) is selling

Sample radio or television report

Amazon-wa 12-gatsu itsuka, reji-ga nai atarashii taipu-no kouriten-o kōkai-shimashita．Shiatoru-ni-aru kono konseputo sutoa-dewa, kaimonokyaku-wa nyūtenji-ni keitai-no apuri-o sukyan-shimasu. Atowa shoppingu kāto-o mitashite deteiku dakedesu. Ryōkin-wa Amazon-no kaunto-ni shūkei-sare, seikyū-saremasu. Amazon Gō-wa, jūgyōin-muke-ni ittenpo-de shikenchū-de, rainen ippankōkai-saremasu. Korewa “konpūtā-ni-yoru gazō ninshiki, sensā gijutsu, shinsō gakushū-nado jidō untensha-ni tsukawarerunoto dōyō-no gijutsu-ni-yori kanō-to natta kaikei-no nai kaimono taiken”-de-aru-to, Amazon-no webu saito-niwa kakarete-imasu. Tenpo-dewa, pan-ya chīzu, sugu tabereru sōzai-nado samazama-na shokuryōhin-o hanbai-shite imasu.

Translation

Amazon on Dec. 5 unveiled a new kind of retail store, with no cashiers. In the concept store in Seattle, customers start by scanning an app on their smartphones when entering the store, and then they can fill their shopping carts and walk out —- with the costs tallied up and billed on their accounts with the U.S. online giant. Amazon Go, which is being tested in a single store with Amazon employees and will open to the public next year, is a “checkout-free shopping experience made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning,” its web page says. The store is selling a variety of food products including breads, cheeses and ready-to-eat meals.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Amazon-wa reji-ga nai atarashii taipu-no kouriten-o kōkai-shita-sō-desu-yo.

(I heard that Amazon unveiled a new kind of retail store, with no cashiers.)

B: Kaimonokyaku-wa nyūtenji-ni keitai-no apuri-o sukyan-suru-dake-de, kaimono-ga dekiru-sō-desu-yo.

(Apparently, customers can purchase products by just scanning an app on their smartphones.)

Conversation between a husband and wife

H: Reji-ga nai atarashii taipu-no kouriten-ga kotoshi ippan kōkai-sareru-sō-da.

(It seems that a new type of retail store with no cashiers will be open to the public this year.)

W: Kaimonokyaku-ni totte-wa benri-ni naruwa-ne.

(It will become more convenient for customers, won’t it? )

