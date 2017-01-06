Artisanal chocolates have hit Japan’s convenience stores

Craft beer, move over. It’s time for artisanal “bean-to-bar” chocolate to take the spotlight at Japan’s convenience stores. Sweets-maker Meiji has recently rolled out a series of chocolate bars called The Chocolate, proudly displaying the high cacao percentage and including graphs on the packaging proving the bitterness of each. This treat (¥237 a pop — a truly “craft” price) comes in several flavors, running from “elegant bitter” to “comfort bitter.” But my local store recommended Framboise, which was a great call. It offsets the flavor of rich chocolate with the subtle taste of raspberries. It may be a little overpriced, but it’s pretty good if you’re in the mood for a decadent dessert.