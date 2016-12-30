A sweet treat for the Year of the Rooster

Dessert chain Cozy Corner is celebrating 2017 with a small cake resembling the Chinese Zodiac animal of the next 12 months, the chicken. It’s a sweet, photogenic addition to any New Year’s parties or family gatherings you might be attending in the next few days. This fowl delight (¥540) features a rich chestnut cream surrounding a bird’s head, which looks cute but offers a sugary contrast to the nutty flavor of the cream. The fowl is tasty, and Cozy Corner says it will bring you good luck for the Year of the Rooster. But act fast, the promotion ends on Jan. 4.