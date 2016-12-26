Getting into the language of virtual reality

This week’s featured article

KAZUAKI NAGATA, THE JAPAN TIMES

A Tokyo arcade operator unveiled a new virtual reality facility on Wednesday, aiming to showcase high-end virtual reality in a casual setting and boost shrinking industry profits.

VR Park Tokyo, located in the middle of the bustling Shibuya district, will open to the public on Friday. The space is set up on one floor of a four-story arcade run by Adores Inc.

The facility has six virtual reality attractions, including those simulating playing baseball, shooting ghosts, riding on a flying carpet and walking on a narrow bridge.

“To accelerate the launch of the VR market in Japan, we think it’s important to utilize arcades and amusement parks,” said Eiji Araki, vice president of Gree Inc., a Tokyo-based game company that is partnering with Adores in providing VR games for the facility.

While the year 2016 has been dubbed the dawn of the VR era, people have to buy expensive headsets to experience high-quality VR at home, Araki said. Instead, VR arcades allow a more casual experience at a lower cost.

Seiji Uehara, the president of Adores, said the arcade industry has seen declining sales over the past several years, so the firm is seeking to move beyond the traditional arcade business model. He said the firm hopes that the VR facility business will become a new driving force for growth.

According to the Japan Amusement Machine and Marketing Association, annual sales at arcades were about ¥700 billion in fiscal 2006, but fell to ¥420 billion in fiscal 2014 due to the proliferation of smartphone games and more diverse options for leisure time.

The VR Park Tokyo will charge ¥3,300 for 70 minutes, or ¥2,900 per person when there are two or more people in a group.

First published in The Japan Times on Dec. 15.

Warm up

One-minute chat about games.

Game

Collect words related to Shibuya; e.g., busy, shopping, crossing.

New words

1) accelerate: to go faster or make something faster; e.g., “The policy is supposed to accelerate the economic recovery.”

2) utilize: to make practical use of, to put to use; e.g., “I want to utilize what I’ve learned during my time overseas.”

3) dawn: the first appearance of daylight in the morning; the beginning of something e.g., “The microchip marked the dawn of a new era in home computing.”

4) decline: to become smaller or less; e.g., “The birth rate in Japan continues to decline.”

5) proliferation: rapid growth or increase in number; e.g., “He wants to stop nuclear proliferation.”

Guess the headline

T_ _ _ _ arcade looks to virtual r_ _ _ _ _ _ to highlight high-end tech, boost business

Questions

1) What is the facility for?

2) What is in the facility?

3) How much does it cost to enter the facility?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you play games on your phones, tablets or handheld game consoles?

2) Are you interested in going to this facility? Do you think virtual reality could help the arcade industry?

3) What do you think about the impact of new technology on the traditional business?

Reference

時代が進むにつれ、新しい流行が生まれこれまでの方法やビジネスから人が離れていくことがあります。特にスマートフォンの台頭は多くの既存ビジネスに影響を与えたことでしょう。ゲーム産業にも大きな変化が生まれましたが、それによって勢いが弱まっているゲームセンターのような場を、さらに最新のテクノロジーを駆使することで再び盛り上げていこうという動きがあるようです。

VRによって再び人が多く集まりゲームなどを楽しむ空間ができるのでしょうか。また、テクノロジーはどのようにこれからの私たちの生活を変えていくのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。