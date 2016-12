Seven-Eleven won’t be offering its limited-edition Christmas desserts for much longer. After Dec. 25, the convenience-store chain’s specialty treats will be replaced, inevitably, by the next limited dessert.

This year’s seasonal offerings are highlighted by a mousse cake shaped like a jolly snowman —or, rather, snowperson. This sweet (¥328) features a rich cheesecake-like flavor balanced out by the subtle addition of orange sauce (in the form of a scarf), which adds a welcome citrus aftertaste.