Let’s discuss the Soseki robot

“Hello. Excuse me for remaining seated. It’s been nearly 100 years, hasn’t it?” So said an android version of literary giant Natsume Soseki in a calm voice when it was unveiled to the media in Tokyo on Thursday.

The robot, dressed in a light brown tweed suit and leather shoes and sporting the writer’s trademark mustache, is the work of Nishogakusha University in Tokyo, which collaborated with robotics researcher Hiroshi Ishiguro of Osaka University.

The researchers hope the seated 130-cm figure, based on Soseki’s appearance at age 45, will not only revive the memory of the author who died on Dec. 9, 1916, but also ignite literary interest in him among young students.

This year marks the centennial of the death of the novelist, who studied Chinese literature at the private university in Tokyo in 1881.

“Soseki is known today as a literary giant, but his image has changed through the course of history,” Fusanosuke Natsume, Soseki’s grandson and a manga critic involved in the project, told a news conference at the university. Fusanosuke’s voice was used to artificially re-create his grandfather’s.

“I’m curious to know how the future image of Soseki will change through this android,” he said.

Ishiguro, who is famous for creating an android of himself, said the challenge was how to fill the gap between the image, which had sunken cheeks, and the face everyone is familiar with that appears on the old version of the ¥1,000 bill.

The robotic replica will give lectures and recite Soseki’s works in the classroom. The university also plans to research how students react to the android as part of its wider research into how robots can coexist with humans.

In a demonstration session, the “special professor” recited parts of his lesser known work “Ten Dreaming Nights,” released in 1908. It also “chatted” according to a preprogrammed script with a moderator on stage, speaking and moving as if alive.

Asked to laugh in front of the audience, he replied with a barely noticeable smile that “it’s hard to laugh without listening to a rakugo story.”

Warm up

One-minute chat about robots.

Game

Collect words related to books; e.g., library, author, read.

New words

1) unveil: to reveal, like by removing a veil; e.g., “The company unveiled its new range of products.”

2) ignite: to arouse the passions of, or excite; e.g., “The strict new rules ignited the anger of the workers.”

3) centennial: 100th anniversary; e.g., “It’s the school’s centennial.”

4) recite: to read aloud; e.g., “Would you like me to recite a poem?”

Guess the headline

S_ _ _ _ _ android unveiled to rekindle interest in late a_ _ _ _ _

Questions

1) Who is the story about?

2) What will the robot do?

3) Can the robot tell jokes?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you read books?

2) Would you like to attend one of the android’s lectures?

3) What sort of things do you think we might be able to do in a world where robots co-exist with humans?

Reference

100年という数字は歴史の中で見ればそれほど大きくないはずですが、その間社会や技術は信じられないほどの変化を遂げ、一般市民が手のひらサイズの機会を指先一つで操り漱石氏の全作品へも世界中のあらゆる情報へもいとも簡単にアクセスできる世界となりました。夏目漱石氏は自身のアンドロイドが周りの人間に呼応して動き、話すような100年後を想像できたでしょうか。

アンドロイドロして再び私たちの前に登場した漱石氏との研究成果をもとに、今後さらなるロボット技術の発展や応用が見込まれています。

ロボットや最新技術とともに私たちはどのような未来を創っていくのでしょう。100年後の世界はどのようになっているのでしょうか。

朝の会に出席し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。