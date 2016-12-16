Flaking fad? Japan opens bonito plant in France

They came to France from Japan with one idea: to establish a factory for authentic dried bonito flakes, a key ingredient in Japanese cuisine that is rare in Europe.

Dried bonito fish, also known as katsuobushi, has a distinct umami flavor and is the main ingredient in dashi, a stock that forms the basis of much Japanese cuisine. But authentic bonito, considered essential for Japanese cooking, has largely been unavailable to European chefs as it cannot be exported from Japan to Europe. That is set to change now that Japanese cooperative Makurazaki has opened its own production facility in Brittany, northwestern France.

“It was crucial to be passionate about this product and the aim of this project for it to see the light of day,” says Gwenael Perhirin, director of Makurazaki France.

Makurazaki, which takes its name from a city in southern Japan that is famous for its katsuobushi industry, represents a packaging company, fishing cooperative and eight manufacturers of bonito flakes and other products derived from fish of the tuna family.

Bonito flakes that can be found in specialty shops across the European Union mostly come from China, Korea or Vietnam and can cost up to €130 (¥16,000) per kilogram.

“It is not at all the same product in terms of taste and smell,” says Perhirin, sitting in the factory’s rest area.

In 2013, UNESCO recognizing washoku, traditional Japanese cuisine, as part of the country’s intangible cultural heritage and Makurazaki is hoping to make good on the growing wave of interest in Japan’s culinary traditions.

Located in the seaside town of Concarneau, on France’s Atlantic coast, the 800-square-meter factory was opened in early September.

Despite the fanfare, it is not the first katsuobushi production facility in Europe — another factory was set up last year in Vigo, a city on Spain’s northwestern Atlantic coast.

Makurazaki has spent €2 million on the Concarneau plant after signing a deal with Concarneau-based French tuna firm CFTO (Compagnie Française du Thon Oceanique).

Under the deal, CFTO will supply Makurazaki France with three to six tons of bonito, also known as skipjack tuna, each week. At present, the plant can turn a ton of fish into 200 kilograms of katsuobushi, but the management is hoping to see volumes increase in coming years.

CFTO runs a fleet of 14 vessels in the Atlantic and Indian oceans, where it catches bonito according to very strict regulations.

“We worked hard to get this specification because we have to be very careful about its fat content,” says Perhirin.

The fat content of each fish depends on its available food and the temperature of the water it’s in — those swimming at a greater depth have a higher proportion of fat as insulation from the cold.

Once caught, each fish is frozen onboard then brought back to port where it is defrosted and cut into filets.

It is then cooked and smoke-dried before being matured in a process involving mold, and finally shredded. The packaging process is also very strict as the product must not be exposed to moisture and quickly deteriorates when it comes in contact with the air.

Most of the operations are carried out by five locally hired workers who have been trained by two Japanese experts from Makurazaki, who remain on-site.

“The quality of our finished product is much closer to what we produce in Japan,” says Atsushi Kawazoe, one of the experts. “There is still progress to be made but we’re nearly there.”

Makurazaki is hoping to initially supply high-end Japanese restaurants before trying to introduce the product to French chefs, and eventually extending its reach into other European countries.

“Even the Emperor of Japan knows about us,” says Perhirin, “it’s a bit of a crazy project.”