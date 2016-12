The big piece of red velvet cake on top of Cold Stone Creamery’s Snowy Velvet Cheesecake looks a little intimidating. Staring at your waffle-cone bowl (¥530 for the basic size), you might wonder how you’re going to get through it to reach the cheesecake-flavored ice cream and raspberries below.

The solution is breaking it apart and mixing all the ingredients together — stirred up, the cheesecake flavor comes through clearly and the raspberries offer just the right amount of tartness.