Fitness chain Rizap takes a chance on low-calorie snacks

Fitness chain Rizap has gone from one success to the next since it began in 2010, expanding its business into new areas such as golf training and English education. It has also recently begun producing food that can be purchased at convenience stores nationwide.

Rizap’s new snacks are targeted at those who would like to lost weight, each promising to taste great with reduced calories and fat. The cheesecake (¥170), however, could be in better shape. The texture is a touch too jelly-like and the sensation of the aftertaste might best be described as “slightly burning.”

A better way to lose weight: Run away from the Rizap snack section as quickly as possible.