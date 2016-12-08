Celebrate Christmas in style

This winter, the Hyatt Regency is offering the “Luxury Christmas Spa Pair Package” through Dec. 25.

Guests are given three luxurious opportunities under the plan priced at ¥150,000 for two (including tax and service charge).

First is a heavenly 120-minute spa treatment at “Spa & Wellness Jour,” a World Luxury Spa Award nominee known for its top-notch treatments. Women will receive a facial treatment comprised of an innovative hand technique and a superb remodeling face machine couple with products from “Biologic Recherche,” a brand loved by the world’s celebrities. Meanwhile, gentlemen will receive full-body care from head to toe to replenish the mind and body.

Secondly, guests have the privilege of savoring a fabulous dinner at Cuisine Michelle Troisgros, a Tokyo Michelin Guide two-star award winner for nine consecutive years. The dinner at the restaurant fuses French spirit with modern Tokyo to produce an unforgettable evening that starts with a toast of Champagne.

Finally, guests can take home and enjoy a 40-centimeter high “Christmas Tree” chocolate cake, specially prepared by patissier Hirokazu Sato.

Reservations must be made at least one week in advance.

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is one minute from Tochomae Station (Oedo Line), four minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station (Marunouchi Line) and nine minutes from Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-3348-1234.

Mo’ meat, mo’ fun

Originally opened in 1993, the all-you-can-eat shabu-shabu (boiled thinly sliced beef and pork) and sukiyaki restaurant Mo-Mo-Paradise recently renovated its flagship branch in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district.

Fusing Japanese tradition with a modern and clean setting, each slice of beef is hand cut and preserved at just the right temperature, ensuring the best taste when served. The dipping sauce is also carefully prepared with select soy sauce, daidai Japanese lemon, rich-tasting Okinawa brown sugar and other top-shelf ingredients. Furthermore, exclusive to the Kabukicho outlet is the “vegetable cellar,” a trolley displaying over 15 different varieties of fresh vegetables that are cut the perfect size for cooking.

Despite the high quality and excellent service, the prices are very reasonable: The standard course of beef flank, pork loin, vegetables, rice, udon noodles and dessert is ¥2,000 per person; the standard course plus beef tongue is ¥3,000; and the standard plus black wagyu is ¥4,000. The all-you-can-eat courses have a 100-minute time limit.

Overseas, Mo-Mo-Paradise has 20 operations in Taiwan, ten in Thailand, six in Shanghai and two in Vietnam. In the U.S., the first restaurant opened in April, while another began operations in Indonesia this September.

Mo-Mo-Paradise Kabukicho is three minutes from Shinjuku Station East Exit or two minutes from Seibu Shinjuku Station (Seibu Shinjuku Line). For more information or reservations, call 03-3208-0135 or visit www.mo-mo-paradise.com .

Seeing the seasonal sights, lights

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo is offering an exciting Christmas accommodation plan “Dreams of Joy” until Dec. 25.

At a price of ¥16,800 and up (for three persons) or ¥22,200 and up (for two persons), the one-room-a-day offer is comprised of three romantic features: One is a 90-minute cruising drive to one of the three best illumination areas in Tokyo (Marunouchi, Odaiba or Ebisu) on a chauffeured Mercedes-Benz; Second is an overnight stay in a spacious 50-meter suite room specially decorated for the occasion; and the third is a room delivery of a Christmas cake incorporating the motif of a glass high heel plus half a bottle of Champagne.

Inside the room, guests can find a Christmas tree and candles, while the warmly-lit Tokyo Tower reminds one of another huge Christmas tree outside. The Christmas cake was made with a special meaning to the high heel shoes. Planned by the hotel’s female staff, there is a wish incorporated in it that means the lovely high heels will “take you to a lovely place.”

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo is two minutes from Akabanebashi Station (Oedo Line) and three minutes from Shibakoen Station (Mita Line). For more information and reservations, call 03-5400-1111.