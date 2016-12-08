Conference examines the future of acupuncture

The International Conference of the World Federation of Acupuncture-Moxibustion Societies Tokyo/Tsukuba was held in Tsukuba on Nov. 5 and 6, with 1,733 people from 32 countries, including 1,495 Japanese, in attendance.

The conference, under the theme of “The Art of Acupuncture and Moxibustion — For Sustainable Health Care and Health Promotion,” featured seven main lectures, 27 acupuncture and moxibustion (the burning of dried mugwort on specific body parts) demonstrations and other sessions at the Tsukuba International Congress Center.

The conference, hosted by the Japan Society of Acupuncture and Moxibustion and the Japan Traditional Acupuncture and Moxibustion Society also included displays by 27 exhibitors, including Seirin, an acupuncture needle maker.

Lectures included “The Thinking and Practice of Acupuncture and Moxibustion Clinical Research Platform” by Liu Baoyan, president of World Federation of Acupuncture-Moxibustion Societies, and “Formation of Japanese Acupuncture and Role of Acupuncture in Future Society” by Tadashi Yano, a professor at Meiji University of Integrative Medicine.