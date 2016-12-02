Nakameguro Koukashita: Eating under the train tracks has never been this classy

The wraps came off one of Tokyo’s latest renovation projects in October, unveiling a host of sparkling new shops and restaurants. But Nakameguro Koukashita is a development with a difference: It’s just one story high, extends half a kilometer, and brings new meaning to the term “dining under the tracks.”

In the past, the idea of ducking into an eatery under the city’s elevated railways meant slumming it with basic food, cheap booze and smoky, boisterous fun. Times are changing, as evidenced by the enthusiastic, well-heeled crowd converging on Koukashita.

There’s plenty for everyone here, from the standing bars where you prop up the counter while nibbling on oysters, seafood, oden (simmered hotpot) or teppanyaki to curry shops, new-wave ramen, Vietnamese-themed gyōza pot stickers and even a Spanish-style barbecue restaurant with wine and grilled meats. Arrive early or expect to wait in line at any of them.

But the most interesting section of Koukashita is toward the Meguro River, behind the sleek new branch of Tsutaya. No prizes for guessing what’s on the menu at Good Barbeque (good-barbeque.com): Spare ribs, brisket, back ribs, pork belly, bacon and even roast beef are all given the low-and-slow smoker treatment, then reheated over charcoal and served with sides of slaw and mac and cheese.

The garlic shrimp and pulled pork burgers are just as they should be. And whoever chose the beer selection knows what they’re doing: There’s a great choice of craft ales, mostly from Japan’s excellent Baird Brewing.

Some serious research has gone into Good Barbeque and it lives up to its name. It’s the largest restaurant in Koukashita and looks set to become one of the most popular. But keep going — there’s a more elaborate and intriguing section on the far side of the river.

Pavilion (www.pavilion-tokyo.com) is part dining-bar, part art installation, part late-night lounge. Both the decor and menu veer dangerously close to becoming pretentious: a Vespa scooter has been hung from the ceiling and there’s even a cocktail called Foraged Picnical Punch (sic) that is served in a miniature picnic hamper. But there is also substance behind the style, especially in the quality of the ingredients.

At the core of the menu are platters of kiln-roasted wagyu beef, Hokkaido Ezo venison, lamb, free-range chicken or pork (platters from ¥3,880), and for nonmeat eaters, there are platters of vegetables and maitake mushrooms cooked the same way (¥1,180).

The Snow Mountain Tofu is more of a gimmick: Black gomadofu (sesame tofu) is piled on bits of mandarin orange, and topped with a thick soy milk “cream” and grated hazelnut to resemble a peak. But the color-coded salads in red, green or yellow make fun appetizers, and there are plenty of other good nibbles, from the roast potato salad to the caprese salad made with nice oozing Italian buratta cheese.

Nakameguro Koukashita, 1-chome Kami-Meguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo; no phone; various opening hours. For more details, visit www.nakamegurokoukashita.jp. Robbie Swinnerton blogs at www.tokyofoodfile.com.