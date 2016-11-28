Record 20 million foreign visitors to Japan estimated for year so far

Sample newspaper article

今年日本を訪れた外国人の推定数は、すでに昨年の1974万人という記録を超えて、わずか10ヵ月で2000万人を上回ったと、観光庁は10月31日に発表した。今年最初の9ヵ月の訪日外国人者数は前年の同時期よりも24.1％増えて1798万人となり、10月30日現在での合計数は2000万人のラインを超えたと推定されると、同庁は明らかにした。クルーズ船の寄港が増加したことと、航空会社が新路線を就航させたことが訪日外国人 が増加した理由の一部だと観光庁は述べた。政府は2020年に東京がオリンピックを開催する時には、旅行者数を4000万人までに増加させる目標を掲げている。 (Oct. 29)

Words and phrases

今年 (kotoshi) this year; 日本を訪れた外国人 (Nihon-otozu-gaikokujin) foreign visitors to Japan; 推定数 (suiteisū) estimated numbers; すでに already; 昨年の (sakunen-) last year’s; 記録 (kiroku) record; 超えて (ko-) surpassed; わずか10ヶ月 only 10 months;上回った (uwamawat-) topping; 観光庁 (Kankōchō-) Japan Tourism Agency; 発表した (happyō-) announced; 最初の9ヶ月 (saisho-kyūkagetsu) the first nine months; 訪日外国人者数 (hōnichi gaikokujinshasū) the number of foreign visitors; 前年の (zennen-) previous year; 同時期 (dōjiki) same period; 増えて (fu-) was up; 現在 (genzai) as of; 合計数 (gōkeisū) total figure; 推定 される (suitei-) is estimated; 同庁 (dōchō) the agency; 明らかに した (akiraka-) revealed; クルーズ船 (kurūzusen) cruise ships; 寄港 (kikō) port calls; 増加した (zōka-) increased; 航空会社 (kōkū gaisha) airlines; 新路線 (shinrosen) new routes; 就航させた (shūkō-) launching; 理由の一部だ (riyū-ichibu-) was partly due to; 述べた (no-) said; 政府 (seifu) government; 東京 (Tōkyō) Tokyo; オリンピック (Orinpikku) Olympics; ふたたび again; 開催 する (kaisai-) host; 目標を掲げている (mokuhyō-kaka-) sets its sights

Sample radio or television report

Kotoshi Nihon-o otozureta gaikokujin-no suiteisū-wa, sude-ni sakunen-no sen kyūhyaku nanajū-yon-man-nin-to-iu-kiroku-o-koete, wazuka jukkagetsu-de nisen-man-nin-o uwamawatta-to, Kankōchō-wa 10-gatsu 31-nichi ni happyō-shimashita. Kotoshi saisho-no kyūkagetsu-no hōnichi gaikokujinshasū-wa zennen-no dōjiki-yori-mo nijū-yon-ten ichi-pāsento fuete sen-nanahyaku-kūjū-hachi-man-nin-to-nari, 10-gatsu 30-nichi-genzai-de-no gōkeisū-wa nisen-man-nin-no rain-o koeta-to suitei-sareru-to dōchō-wa akiraka-ni-shimashita. Kurūzu-sen-no kikō-ga zōka-shita-koto-to, kōkū gaisha-ga shinrosen-o shūkō-saseta-koto-ga hōnichi gaikokujin-ga zōka-shita riyū-no ichibu-da-to Kankōchō-wa nobemashita. Seifu-wa 2020-nen-ni Tōkyō-ga futatabi Orinpikku-o kaisai-suru toki-ni-wa, ryokōshasū-o yon-sen-man-nin-made-ni zōka-saseru mokuhyō-o kakagete-imasu.

Translation

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan this year has already surpassed last year’s record 19.74 million, topping 20 million in only 10 months, the Japan Tourism Agency said Oct. 31. The number of foreign visitors in the first nine months of this year was up 24.1 percent from the same period of the previous year to 17.98 million, and the total figure is estimated to have topped the 20 million mark as of Oct. 30, the agency revealed. The agency said the rise was partly due to increased port calls by cruise ships and airlines launching new routes. The government has set its sights on increasing the number of visitors to 40 million in 2020, when Tokyo will host the Olympics again.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Kotoshi Nihon-o otozureta gaikokujin-no suiteisū-wa sude-ni nisen-man-nin-o uwamawatta-sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that the number of foreign visitors to Japan this year has already surpassed 20 million.)

B: Kurūzu-sen-no kikō-ga zōka-shita-koto-to kōkū gaisha-ga shinrosen-o shūkō-saseta-koto-ga fueta riyū-da-sō-desu-yo.

(The rise was reportedly due to increased port calls by cruise ships and airlines launching new routes.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Gaikokujin ryokōsha-ga zōka-shiteiru yō-da-ne.

(The number of foreign visitors seems to be increasing.)

W: Seifu-wa yonsen-man-nin-made fuyashitai-sō-yo.

(The government hopes to increase that number to 40 million.)

(No. 1332)