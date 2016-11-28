Let’s discuss the proposed Tsukiji relocation

This week’s featured article

MAGDALENA OSUMI, THE JAPAN TIMES

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Friday that she will decide in summer whether to relocate Tsukiji fish market to the alternative Toyosu site in Tokyo’s Koto Ward, further delaying the long-troubled move originally scheduled for Nov. 7 this year.

At the earliest, the relocation will take place sometime between winter next year and the spring of 2018, Koike said.

The governor did not rule out the option of scrapping the whole plan, which has been suspended due to fears of soil pollution at the Toyosu site.

“At this point, we still can’t say the relocation is a sure thing,” the governor told reporters during her regular news conference at the metropolitan government headquarters in Shinjuku Ward.

Results of the final groundwater monitoring survey at the Toyosu site will be announced in January. Together with the results, a panel of experts will examine the safety of the Toyosu site in April and May, with Koike to make a decision in the summer, she said.

If the metro government concludes that minor modifications to an earlier environmental assessment report would be enough to go ahead, the Toyosu marketplace will begin operation sometime between winter 2017 and the following spring, she said. But Koike added that the relocation work might not be finished by spring 2019 if the government determines that a new environmental assessment is required.

Friday’s announcement comes amid growing concern from fish wholesalers, who say a lack of progress in preparations has kept their business plans in limbo.

Earlier in the week, Hiroyasu Ito, chairman of the Tsukiji Market Association, urged the governor to clarify her stance on the relocation plan to help wholesalers prepare financial forecasts. The governor said officials would announce a detailed compensation scheme for fish dealers affected by the delay by January.

Koike announced her decision to postpone the Toyosu project in late August. Local assembly members found later that layers of clean soil were not placed under the main facilities to be used by the wholesalers. Instead, empty space was left to house utility pipes and cables, although outside experts had said that clean soil should be laid down to prevent contamination.

First published in The Japan Times on Nov. 19.

Warm up

One-minute chat about the Tokyo governor.

Game

Collect words related to “market”; e.g., free, bargain, product.

New words

1) modification: change or adjustment; e.g., “I asked for a modification to be made to the plan.”

2) limbo: a state of uncertainty; e.g., “Until I hear about the job, my life’s in limbo.”

3) compensation: something, typically money, given for loss or harm suffered; e.g., “I received compensation for the accident.”

Guess the headline

K_ _ _ _ postpones decision on fate of Tsukiji r_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ until summer

Questions

1) When is the earliest that Tsukiji market could be relocated?

2) Do dealers already know how they will be compensated?

3) What factors will Ms. Koike take into consideration in reaching a final decision?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Where do you think the fish market should be?

2) What is your image of Toyosu?

3) What do you think needs to be done to solve this problem?

Reference

小池知事の就任により様々なプロジェクトに抜本的な見直しがかかっています。その中でも早い段階から注目を集めていた豊洲への築地市場移転については、移転までにかなりの時間が必要となることが決定的になりました。本来移転が予定されていた今秋目前から始まった抜本的な見直しに多くの関係者は戸惑いの最中にいるようです。しかし、いざ移転してから問題が噴出しても取り返しがつかないという面もあるでしょう。

東京の一大市場はどこに向かうのでしょうか。