Be inspiring, break the news gently or just buy some time with versatile ‘saa’

Sā, ganbarō. (Now, let’s keep going!)

Situation 1: The Okubo family are hiking up a small mountain. Little Mariko asks her father a question.

まり子： あそこが頂上？

父： うん。あともう少しだよ。さあ、がんばろう。

Mariko: Asoko-ga chōjō?

Chichi: Un. Ato mō sukoshi-da-yo. Sā, ganbarō.

Mariko: Is that the top of the mountain?

Father: Yeah. Just a bit further. Now, let’s keep going!

Today, we will introduce some uses of the interjection さあ, which is often heard in spoken language. さあ is used at the beginning of sentences and has the function of urging the listener on or to do some action, or calling attention to something. Examples: さあ、晩 (ばん)ごはんができたよ (Come on, dinner is ready!); さあ、子(こ)どもはもう寝(ね)なさい (Now, go to bed, kids!). With these kinds of uses, sentences with さあ are addressed to those junior or familiar to the speaker, such as close friends or family members. さあ can also be used to pep yourself up in a monologue. Example: さあ、 きょうこそ、この仕事(しごと)を片(かた)づけよう (Right, I’ll finish this work today!). In this context, さあ is being used to invite the listener to do something, as here too: さあ、あともう少(すこ)しがんばらなくちゃ (Well, let’s try a little bit more). In all the above uses, さあ is spoken quite quickly with a high tone and a falling pitch.

Situation 2: Before a meeting, Mr. Okubo and Mr. Ueno are talking about the plan that is going to be discussed.

上野： 部長はこのプランを進めたいんでしょう？

大久保： さあ、どうなんでしょうね。あまり乗り気じゃないの かもしれませんよ。

Ueno: Buchō-wa kono puran-o susumetai-n-deshō?

Ōkubo: Sā, dō-nan-deshō-ne. Amari noriki-ja nai-no-kamo-shiremasen-yo.

Ueno: Our boss wants to continue with this plan, doesn’t she?

Okubo: Well, I wonder. She doesn’t seem to be very keen on it.

さあ has another function: to show hesitation in speech. In this use, さあ is pronounced with a slow, low tone. When the speaker does not know the answer or does not have the conviction to answer, さあ is used, as in Mr. Okubo’s remark. Example: さあ、 よくわかりません (Well, I can’t say). When the speaker offers a negative answer or is avoiding the immediate answer, さあ is also used to soften the directness.さあ in this function can be used to a superior. Example: さあ、私(わたし)にできるでしょうか (Well, I wonder if I can do it.). さあ is often used by itself, as in Ms. Tamachi’s first remark in the Bonus Dialogue.

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Tamachi and Ms. Ogawa are invited to lunch by Ms. Minami.

南： さあ、中(なか)に入(はい)って。

小川： ええ、おじゃまします。[田町に聞(き)く] きょう、 私(わたし)たち、どうして招待(しょうたい)されたのかな。

田町： さあ…。何も聞いていないわ。

南： さあ、お料理(りょうり)、どんどん食(た)べてね。全部(ぜんぶ)私が作(つく)ったのよ。

小川： うん、ありがとう。…なかなかユニークな味(あじ)。

田町： というか、あまり味がないわね。

南： でも、とっても健康(けんこう)にいいのよ。

小川： ところで、何か話(はなし)があるんでしょう？さあ、 話(はな)して。

南： うん。じつはね、自然食(しぜんしょく)のレストランを開(ひら)きたいと思(おも)うんだけど、二人(ふたり)にお願(ねが)いがあって…。SNSでこの料理のこと、広(ひろ)めてほしいんだ。

小川： え、 [田町に聞(き)く] そんなこと聞いていた？

田町： さあ、何も。うーん、この味をどうやってほめればいいか…。

Minami: Come on in!

Ogawa: Yeah, thank you. [to Ms. Tamachi] Why did she invite us?

Tamachi: Well … I haven’t heard anything.

Minami: Here, please eat. I cooked everything myself.

Ogawa: Oh, thank you. … Quite a unique taste.

Tamachi: Or rather, don’t you mean they don’t have much of a taste?

Minami: But they are very healthy.

Ogawa: By the way, you have something to ask us, don’t you? Come on, tell us!

Minami: Yeah. Actually, I’m thinking that I’d like to open a natural food restaurant, and I have a favor to ask of you both: I want you to spread the word about this cuisine on social media.

Ogawa: What? [to Ms. Tamachi] Have you ever heard such a thing?

Tamachi: Um, never. Hmm, how can we praise this taste…?