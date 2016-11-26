Chef David Myers: ‘Travel always helps me to create new ideas’

Name: David Myers

Age: 42

Nationality: American

Occupation: Chef

Likes: Travel, great food, great experiences

Dislikes: Bad food, bad service

1. Why did you become a chef? I love to cook and make people happy.

2. How would you describe your cuisine? It’s all over. The core is Californian with an Asian edge. I love Japanese food.

3. What’s the most important ingredient in your cuisine? Local ingredients that are sourced close to the restaurant. It has to be grown with passion.

4. Is cuisine an art, a craft or a science? It’s probably all of the above to someone or another. For me, it’s an art and a craft. I appreciate all the nuances.

5. What is the dish/recipe you would like people to remember you for? So many people think different things of a single dish. I wouldn’t rely on a dish but on an experience.

6. You own a number of restaurants in Japan (Salt Water and David Myers Cafe in Tokyo, Salt Water in Nagoya). What particular qualities or attributes can be found in all three establishments? These restaurants represent the best of California and Japan. We source locally but create with a Californian influence.

7. In what ways are they different? Salt Water in Nagoya is a bit more casual than Salt Water in Ebisu (Tokyo). We feature some amazing California-inspired burgers and hand-crafted pasta in Ebisu.

8. How has Japanese food culture influenced you? In every way — the amazing ingredients (and the commitment to) letting them do the work; the single-minded focus on the experience, from A to Z.

9. Do you use any uniquely Japanese ingredients in any dishes abroad? What do those ingredients add to a dish? I love to use Japanese citrus such as yuzu or sudachi. They add a distinct Japanese edge to whatever we are cooking and everyone loves it. I love sudachi the most.

10. Jonathan Gold, a restaurant critic for the Los Angeles Times, has described your cooking as “ethereal, almost abstract.” What is the inspiration behind such creations? I would say my travels have been the inspiration for all my cooking. Traveling moves me from a creative to a functional way.

11. You are often called a “culinary nomad.” What are you looking for in your travels? I am looking for inspiration and new ideas. Travel always inspires me and helps me to create new ideas. It gives me a fresh idea on everything.

12. In what ways are cuisine and travel related? They are absolutely intertwined, the best way to get to know a local culture is to eat (the cuisine). And drink the local wine.

13. What’s the most exciting/outrageous thing you have ever done? I have done a lot, but I had some memorable times in Colombia, dining at the almost ethereal restaurant Andres Carne de Res. In Andres Carne de Res, it feels like you are in a time warp, and then, in the evening, it changes to just dancing and partying all night long. It was the best experience I’ve ever had traveling.

14. If you could have dinner with anyone, who would you choose? (Swordsman) Miyamoto Musashi. I would love to know what he was thinking and how he came to it. He has the best stories of living.

15. What is your comfort food? Pasta. Simple: lemon, olive oil, garlic, Parmesan.

16. What’s the strangest request you’ve ever been asked in your line of work? We try to give our customers the very best experience, so what may be strange for some is just normal for us.

17. What comes next as far as Japan is concerned? I am super excited to announce our new project — 72 Degrees, which is opening in Ginza in April. It is the best of what Southern California has to offer.

18. What do you hope to accomplish with the opening of your next restaurant? I hope to make an impact on living and life. I think our concept is very important and can help in the best of ways.

19. In what ways will your new restaurant be different from your previous restaurants in Tokyo, if at all? We are focused on a perfect Californian lifestyle, a lifestyle in which you can realize the best of yourself. We want you to engage your life for a few hours, so that you can enjoy the rest on your own terms.

20. Do you have any words of advice for young people? Follow your passion for work and love like it’s your last day.

For more information about David Myers, visit www.gypsychef.com.