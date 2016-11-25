The rich taste of Hokkaido’s blue cheese — in a bag of potato chips

The Lawson convenience-store chain is celebrating Hokkaido this winter by focusing on one of the highlights of the northern island’s cheese industry. For a limited time, the chain is stocking potato chips flavored with blue cheese from Hanabatake Bokujo, a well-known dairy producer from the far north.

This snack (¥204) doesn’t mess around: the chips are loaded with flavor. Head for your nearest Lawson if you are a fan of blue cheese — these chips capture the rich, slightly sweet taste rather well and make a good between-meals treat.