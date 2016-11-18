Vegan muffins on the far side of Tokyo

Far from Tokyo’s dessert meccas of Harajuku and Omotesando, new bakery NY Muffin opened near Shin-Nakano Station in September. It sells a selection of vegan muffins — with no eggs, butter or milk. However, the shop doesn’t make things easy for customers: besides the out-of-the-way location, it is only open on Wednesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. But visiting is worth the effort if you’re seeking cruelty-free muffins. Especially noteworthy are the monthly specials, highlighted in November by a Sweet Cornbread muffin (¥400) topped with tart carrot jam.