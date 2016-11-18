Chile’s agar-agar algae is under threat

Farmers in southern Chile still remember when they could make a living just by picking up seaweed on the beach. Not just any seaweed, but the red algae used to make agar-agar — a jelly-like substance used in a plethora of products, including ice cream, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Chile is one of the world’s largest producers of the algae, which it exports mostly to Asia, specifically China, Japan and Thailand.

But demand for Chile’s algae and pressure on the ecosystem have grown so great that now the algae is under threat.

Today, instead of gathering whatever seaweed Mother Nature provides, farmers plant and harvest it in carefully regulated quantities.

On the beaches of Coihuin at low tide, farmers driving horse-drawn carts sow their seeds in the sand as the cold waters of the Pacific lap the bay and with the snow-capped Andes mountains towering in the background.

The chilly waters are perfect for the species, Gracilaria chilensis, which Chileans call pelillo.

Once the seeds grow into tangles of red algae, the plants are harvested and processed to make agar-agar. This versatile substance acts as a gelatin substitute and is used in textile dyes, plastics and cosmetics.

It’s use as a plant-based alternative to gelatin — which is typically made from the skin, bones and connective tissues of animals — has created booming demand in recent years from vegetarians, vegans and people avoiding meat for religious or health reasons.

Chile exports 1,800 tons a year, and along with Spain and Japan, is one of the worlds top producers, who together account for 60 percent of agar-agar output, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

At Coihuin, farmers plant the algae by hand, with no machines.

“In 15 days it will be ready to harvest,” says one, Carlos Leiva. “After that we’ll harvest two or three more times before February or March.”

But despite the speed with which it grows, the algae is increasingly scarce.

Leiva, who started harvesting algae as a boy, remembers when all he had to do was pick what grew naturally at the beach.

“Years ago, all this was full of seaweed. It came to my knees — my waist, even,” another farmer, Pedro Soto, says nostalgically. “Not a single patch of beach was bare. This year there’s less.”

Alejandro Buschmann, director of the Center for Research and Development of Marine Resources and Environments, echoed the farmers’ claims.

“Nearly all the (naturally occurring) algae has disappeared,” he says.

Last year, a study by the biology department at Catholic University of Chile with French research institute CNRS warned Chile’s red algae was in danger of extinction.

Archaeological evidence shows native Chileans have been eating foods made from the algae for some 15,000 years.

Over-exploitation is not the only thing threatening the seaweed: A worm that feeds on the algae has also hit the region. Waste from nearby salmon farms is likewise threatening the plants, and the 2,000 people who depend on them for a living.

“Fish farming has filled the beach with salmon excrement,” Soto says.

The money is not what it used to be, either. Prices have fallen sharply as supply has surged. A kilo of wet pelillo sells for 70 pesos (around ¥11) today, down from 400 in the 1980s.

Chile produces several types of algae along its 4,500-kilometer coast, exporting 6,000 tons per year.