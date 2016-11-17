Sipping Champagne in the night sky; Boogie on down to sweet grooves; accommodation amenities on offer

Sipping Champagne in the night sky

Through Dec. 25, the Hotel Century Southern Tower is offering a Champagne and Original Cocktail fair at its South Court bar and lounge, which boasts views of the Tokyo skyline from 100 meters above the ground.

For a memorable evening during the festive holiday season, South Court in the sky offers a chance to unwind over delicious finger food, fine Champagne and original cocktails. The panorama of the sparkling city lights is there to enjoy with friends, a precious partner or quietly alone.

The delicate and elegant Delamotte Brut NV that has a refreshing, sharp finish is served, while two types of original cocktails, Angel Heart and Christmas Carol, are also served. Angel Heart is a romantic pink cocktail with a hint of rose, while Christmas Carol is presented in a sugar-frosted glass reminiscent of a snowfall and has the taste of sweet Calpis (Japanese milk-based soft drink) blended with the sweet and sour flavors of an apple.

Champagne by the glass, as well as cocktails are ¥1,800 each (tax and service charge included).

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is two minutes from Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-5354-0111 or visit www.southerntower.co.jp.

Boogie on down to sweet grooves

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is bringing back its popular We Love 80’s Disco event on Dec. 28 from 8 p.m. until midnight, welcoming guests from around the world and transforming the Roppongi-based hotel into an international dance party.

Celebrating the third year since its launch, the disco will be held at the hotel’s Grand Ballroom on the third floor. The venue is converted into a lively nightclub, complete with glittering disco balls and classic 80’s decor, inviting guests to dance away to the best disco classics.

The ¥13,000 ticket includes free-flowing sparkling wine, beer and cocktails and a snack buffet from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A 10 percent discount for dining and drinking at all of the hotel’s restaurants and bars is included for the night.

Renowned DJ Osshy, pioneer of the 80’s disco movement with more than 30 years of experience, will spin a lineup of the greatest 80’s dance grooves. DJ Osshy has performed at many Tokyo landmarks including Tokyo Tower, Sky Tree and Haneda Airport and numerous events, including one for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this year.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is about three minutes from Roppongi Station (Hibiya and Oedo lines). For more information or reservations, visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com.

Accommodation amenities on offer

Among the many accommodation plans on offer this winter at the Royal Park Hotel are two luxurious plans featuring cosmetics that can be enjoyed by groups of women or couples until Dec. 29.

The “Christmas with Sabon Collection” plan presents a free line of amenities by Sabon, the globally popular body care product maker. The fee per person for an overnight stay for a standard floor room is ¥12,300 and up, and ¥15,900 and up for an executive floor room (includes breakfast).

Another accommodation plan comes with a free amenity kit “Ribbon Arle” of body care brand L’Occitane that includes hand cream, body cream and shower gel. All items are comprised of a blend of seven ingredients: saffron, bergamot, hawthorn, galbanum, rose, heliotrope and violet.

The plan starts at ¥11,800 per person for the deluxe twin, double or standard twin rooms. Guests staying at the executive area on the 20th floor can enjoy a Western breakfast buffet in the executive lounge from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, guests can also choose breakfast from a Japanese menu.

The Royal Park Hotel is connected to Suitengumae Station (Hanzomon Line). For more information, call 03-3667-1111 or visit www.rph.co.jp/english.