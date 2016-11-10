Cakes offer Christmas cheer

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is offering seven varieties of the hotel’s original Christmas cakes that have always captured the hearts of many.

The new creation for 2016 by Koichi Sato, the pastry and bakery chef, is the 40 cm-high Christmas tree (¥17,000 for one of the limited run of 10 trees). The tree itself is made from four carefully prepared layers of ganache that contains cherries and nuts. The result is a wonderful harmony of different aromas and flavors.

The cute snowman cake (¥4,000 for a limited run of 80 cakes), meanwhile, catches the eye with seven snowmen perched on the cake top. Made from mascarpone mousse, the cake perfectly captures the texture of real snow.

Furthermore, the always popular Mont Blanc cake (¥3,800) is again being offered this year. This cake has a wonderful taste in a harmony of chestnuts, meringue and marron Chantilly cream that top a marron tart base.

Additionally, pine cones made with a generous serving of piped marron Chantilly cream adorn the cake. Reservations for all the cakes are accepted until Dec. 19, for pick up between Dec. 20 till Dec. 25. Reservations or changes are accepted until two days before the pick-up date.

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is one minute from Tochomae Station (Oedo Line) or nine minutes from Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-3348-1234.

Celebrating the season in style

The Conrad Tokyo is currently offering a winter “Holiday Decadence” gourmet extravaganza.

The modern French restaurant Collage serves delicious course meals that combine traditional French with Japanese, such as a course available until Dec. 21 for ¥15,000 that features a foie-gras terrine with a Mont Blanc cake, walnut meringue and French toast. Additionally, there is a course serving roast duck topped with sweet stewed kinkan Japanese orange and carrot puree. It is available for ¥19,000 from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25.

At the Kazahana Japanese restaurant, gourmets can relish a full-course blowfish meal that presents this winter delicacy in a variety of ways, including sashimi, tempura and hot pot, through Dec. 22 for ¥24,000 per person (reservations required at least three days in advance).

From Conrad’s China Blue Chinese restaurant is the full-course “In-yon-kai” dinner that highlights chicken, the Oriental zodiac animal for 2017. The original dish in this course is a crispy chicken breast and a tender leg in chili sauce, ginger and Singaporean soy sauce, at ¥28,800 for two people until Dec. 18.

The Conrad Tokyo hotel is in the Tokyo Shiodome Building, one minute from Shiodome Station (Yurikamome and Oedo lines), or seven minutes from Shimbashi Station (various lines). For more information or reservations, call 03-6388-8000.

Luxury holiday accommodations

The Tokyo Station Hotel is offering an overnight accommodation plan for couples from Dec. 17 to 25.

Called the “Two of Us,” the plan accepts two couples a day from ¥53,748. Allocating either the queen (26 sq. meters) or the superior twin (40 sq. meters) rooms on the palace side of the hotel, guests receive a full bottle of sparkling wine and Bulgari chocolates, as well as Christmas charity ornaments and a breakfast buffet.

Part of the sales from the plan will be donated to the nonprofit organization, More Trees, which supports forest preservation.

The hotel is offering two other plans with the fashionable “Dine and Stay” plan, which invites guests to stay overnight and enjoy the live jazz performance of the NeNe’s trio in the uppermost atrium (from ¥76,576 for two people per room).

There is also the extravagant “Dine and Stay Noel” plan, which allows guests to savor a scrumptious Christmas dinner served in the Blanc Rouge restaurant (available for two couples per day from ¥119,616). The two plans are available from Dec. 22 through 25 and prices include tax and service charge.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information or restaurant reservations, call 03-5220-1111, or visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp.