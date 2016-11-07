Pepper gets to work in Taiwan

Sample newspaper article

ソフトバンクの人型ロボットペッパーが10月6日、台湾の銀行と生命保険会社でお客様に挨拶をした。ペッパーは台北の第一商業銀行の 支店で社員証を手渡され、お客様をお迎えする前に恒例の準備運動に参加した。同じ日、 キャセイ・ファイナンシャル・ホールディングの 子会社であるキャセイ生命保険でも働き始めた。ペッパーは一台 19万8千円で、日本では約500の会社で給仕や販売員、顧客サービス担当者として使われている。「台湾はペッパーがお客様に直接サービスを提供する日本以外の最初の国です」と、台湾でのペッパーの販売とメンテナンスを管轄するペロボット社の責任者、ジェフ・リン氏は 述べた。 (Oct. 7)

Words and phrases

ソフトバンク (Sofutobanku) SoftBank Corp.; 人型ロボット (hitogata robotto) humanoid robot; 台湾 (Taiwan) Taiwan; 銀行 (ginkō) bank; 生命保険会社 (seimei hoken gaisha) life insurance company; お客様 (-kyaku-sama) customers; 挨拶をした (aisatsu-) greeted; 台北 (Taihoku) Taipei; 第一商業銀行 (Dai’ichi Shōgyō Ginkō) First Commercial Bank; 支店 (shiten) branch; 社員証 (shainshō) employee ID card; 手渡され (tewata-) handed; 恒例の準備運動 (kōrei-junbi undō) exercise routine; 参加した (sanka-) joined; 同じ日 (ona-hi) on the same day; 子会社 (kogaisha) unit; 働き 始めた (hatara-haji-) began working; 給仕 (kyūji) waiting staff; 販売員 (hanbai-in) sales staff; 顧客サービス担当者 (kokyaku sābisu tantōsha) customer service representatives; 使われて (tsuka-) used; 直接 (chokusetsu) direct; 提供する (teikyō-) provide; 日本以外 (Nihon igai) outside Japan; 最初の国 (saisho-kuni) first country; メンテナンス (mentenansu) maintenance; 管轄する (kankatsu-) oversees; 責任者 (sekininsha) director; 述べた (no-) said

Sample radio or television report

Sofutobanku-no hitogata robotto Peppā-ga 10-gatsu muika, Taiwan-no ginkō-to seimei hoken gaisha-de o-kyaku-sama-ni aisatsu-o shimashita. Peppā-wa Taihoku-no Dai’ichi Shōgyō Ginkō-no shiten-de shainshō-o watasare, o-kyaku-sama-o o-mukae-suru-mae-ni kōrei-no junbi undō-ni sanka-shimashita. Onaji-hi, Kyasei Fainansharu Hōrudingu-no kogaisha-de-aru Kyasei Seimei Hoken-de-mo hataraki hajimemashita. Peppā-wa ichidai jūkyūman hassen-en-de, Nihon-de-wa yaku gohyaku-no kaisha-de kyūji-ya hanbai-in, kokyaku sābisu tantōsha-to-shite tsukawarete-imasu. “Taiwan-wa Peppā-ga o-kyaku-sama-ni chokusetsu sābisu-o teikyō-suru Nihon igai-no saisho-no kuni-desu”-to, Taiwan-no hanbai-to mentenansu-o kankatsu-suru Perobotto-sha-no sekininsha, Jefu Rin-shi-wa nobemashita.

Translation

Pepper, SoftBank Corp.’s humanoid robot, greeted customers at a Taiwan bank and a life insurer on Oct. 6. The robot was handed an employee ID card and joined staff in an exercise routine before meeting the public at a Taipei branch of First Commercial, a unit of First Financial Holding Co. Pepper also started work the same day for Cathay Life Insurance, an arm of Cathay Financial Holding Co. The robots, which cost ¥198,000 each, are being used as waiting staff, sales staff and customer service representatives in about 500 companies in Japan. “Taiwan is the first country outside of Japan in which Pepper will provide direct services to clients,” said Jeff Lin, a director at Perobot Co. Ltd., which oversees the sale and maintenance of the robots in Taiwan.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Sofutobanku-no hitogata robotto Peppā-ga Taiwan-de-mo hataraki-hajimeta sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that SoftBank’s humanoid robot Pepper has started work in Taiwan.)

B: Ginkō-to seimei hoken gaisha-de o-kyaku-sama-o o-mukae-shita sō-desu-yo.

(Apparently the robot greeted customers at a bank and a life insurer.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Peppā-wa kaigai shinshutsu-shitan-da-ne.

(Pepper has started working overseas, right?)

W: Taiwan-ga saisho-no kuni da-sō-yo.

(I heard that Taiwan is the first country [outside Japan] to use Pepper.) (No. 1329)