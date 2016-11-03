Italian food in the spotlight; new perks for long-term stays; more to be thankful for

Italian food in the spotlight

The Imperial Hotel is holding “Festa Italiana” through Nov. 30 at four of its eateries to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Japan establishing formal diplomatic ties with Italy.

The event is being celebrated at The Imperial Viking Sal, The Imperial Lounge Aqua, Teppanyaki Kamon (between Nov. 14 and 20, except Nov. 17) and The Rendez-Vous Lounge and Bar.

The hotel is partly credited with contributing to the popularizing of Italian cuisine in Japan by holding the Italian food fair for the first time in 1973. Since 2008, due to popular demand from diners, the hotel has been holding an annual all-you-can-eat Italian food fair at Sal.

One of the delights of this year’s event is the serving of Franciacorta, Italy’s representative sparkling wine renowned for its fine foam and elegant aroma, at all the restaurants and The Imperial Lounge Aqua.

Also of mention related to the fair are the sales of Italian cakes, bread and deli dishes at Gargantua, the hotel’s top-end bakery and deli.

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya and Uchisaiwaicho subway stations (various lines), or five minutes from Ginza and Yurakucho stations (various lines). For more information, call 03-3504-1111, or visit www.imperialhotel.co.jp/e/tokyo/ .

New perks for long-term stays

To respond to the ever-increasing number of both business and leisure guests to stay for longer periods of time, The Prince Park Tower Tokyo has fully renovated its premium club rooms on the 29th, 30th and 31st floors.

Nestled among the rich greenery of Shiba Koen Park, the 63 spacious guest rooms have been designed under the concept of being “a part of the park.” Each guest room is fitted with windows that perfectly frame magnificent views of Tokyo Tower and Zojoji Temple. Meanwhile, the interior incorporates Japanese wood motifs to create a refined ambience.

As for premium guest service, The Premium Club Lounge on the 32nd floor is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and offers a wide variety of food, drinks, snacks, Japanese sweets and other treats from morning to night.

Other services include the free round-the-clock check-in service for guests arriving early in the morning or late at night, a free English newspaper download service via an exclusive QR code, a private car and driver service for those staying more than three nights, free spa and fitness use and welcome champagne.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo is two minutes from Akabanebashi Station (Toei Oedo Line) and three minutes from Shibakoen Station (Toei Mita Line). For further information and reservations, call 03-5400-1111, or visit www.princehotels.co.jp/parktower / .

More to be thankful for

The Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is offering an authentic and mouth-watering Thanksgiving feast from Nov. 18 to 24 at its Motif Restaurant & Bar, to be enjoyed with a panoramic view of the dynamic Tokyo cityscape.

The highlight of the menu is the Koshihikari rice-fed turkey breast sourced from Agishi, Ishikawa Prefecture, famous for its delectable turkey. With family and friends, guests can savor classic roast turkey with traditional gravy and cranberry sauce.

Lunch (¥6,500) starts out with an amuse buffet, followed by homemade smoked salmon with herb salad, turkey and gravy with homemade cranberry chutney and potato gratin and finishing with a dessert buffet.

Dinner, priced at ¥9,000, has homemade smoked salmon with herb salad as the starter, then roasted pumpkin with blue cheese and balsamic turkey and gravy with homemade cranberry chutney and potato gratin and seasonal favorite apple pie to wrap up the feast.

Both prices exclude tax and 15 percent service charge.

The Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is three minutes from the Yaesu South Exit of Tokyo Station (various lines) or from Kyobashi Station (Ginza Line). For more information or reservations, call 03-5222-5810, or visit motiftokyo.com .