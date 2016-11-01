A participant in the 2016 Kawasaki Halloween Parade, held on Sunday, shows off the results of an extreme makeover. | REUTERS

Tricks and treats of Halloween in Japan

The Halloween juggernaut — buoyed up its synchronization with cosplay, corporations’ search for new marketing opportunities and its affinity for social media — continues to grow in Japan yearly. Here are your portraits of the kawaii (cute) and the kowai (scary) of Halloween in Japan.

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge

A participant in the 2016 Kawasaki Halloween Parade, held on Sunday, shows off the results of an extreme makeover. | REUTERS

, ,