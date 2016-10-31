Tokyo University ranked 4th best in Asia

Sample newspaper article

タイムズ・ハイヤー・エデュケーションが9月22日に発表した今年の 世界大学上位980校で、東京大学は39位となり、アジアでは4位の 高等教育機関となった。アジア首位はシンガポール国立大学の24位だった。影響のあるこの大学ランキング調査で１位となったのは英国のオックスフォード大学で、米国以外の大学が１位になったのは初めて。東京大学は常にアジアでトップの大学であったが、今年は29位に順位を上げた北京大学に再び抜かれ、35位に上昇した中国の清華大学にも抜かれた。今年13年目となるランキングは、「教育」「研究」「国際性」などを基準としている。 (Sept 23)

Words and phrases

発表した (happyō-) released; 今年の (kotoshi-) this year’s; 世界大学上位980校 (sekai daigaku jōi kyūhyaku hachijū-kō) world’s top 980 institutions; 東京大学 (Tōkyō Daigaku) University of Tokyo; 高等教育機関 (kōtō kyōiku kikan) institution of higher learning; アジア首位 (Ajia shui) Asian crown; シンガポール国立大学 (Shingapōru Kokuritsu Daigaku) National University of Singapore; 影響のある (eikyō-) influential; 調査 (chōsa) survey; 英国の (Eikoku-) in Britain; オックスフォード大学 (Okkusufōdo Daigaku) University of Oxford; 米国以外 (Beikoku igai-) outside the United States; 初めて (haji-) first; 常に (tsune-) regularly; 順位を上げた (jun’i-a-) crept up; 再び (futata-) again; 抜かれ (nu-) was beaten; 上昇した (jōshō-) moved up; 中国の (Chūgoku-) in China; 清華大学 (Seika Daigaku) Tsinghua University; 13年目 (jū-san-nen-me) thirteenth year; 教育 (kyōiku) teaching; 研究 (kenkyū) research; 国際性 (kokusaisei) international outlook; 基準としている (kijun-) measure;

Sample radio or television report

Taimuzu Haiyā Edukēshon-ga 9-gatsu 22-nichi-ni happyō-shita kotoshi-no sekai daigaku jōi kyūhyaku hachijū-kō-de, Tōkyō Daigaku-wa sanjū-kyū-i-to-nari, Ajia-de-wa yon-i-to narimashita. Ajia shui-wa Shingapōru Kokuritsu Daigaku-no nijū-yon-i-deshita. Eikyō-no-aru kono daigaku rankingu chōsa-de ichi-i-to natta-no-wa Eikoku-no Okkusufōdo Daigaku-de, Beikoku igai-no daigaku-ga ichi-i-to natta-no-wa hajimete-desu. Tōkyō Daigaku-wa tsune-ni Ajia-de toppu-no daigaku-deshita-ga, kotoshi-wa nijū-kyū-i-ni jun’i-o ageta Pekin Daigaku-ni futatabi mukare, sanjū-go-i-ni jōshō-shita Chūgoku-no Seika Daigaku-ni-mo nukaremashita. Kotoshi jū-san-nen-me-to-naru rankingu-wa, kyōiku, kenkyū, kokusaisei-nado o kijun-to-shiteimasu.

Translation

The University of Tokyo ranked 39th in this year’s Times Higher Education list of the world’s top 980 institutions, making it the fourth best institution of higher learning in Asia. The National University of Singapore took the Asian crown in 24th place. The University of Oxford in Britain ranked first in an influential survey of the world’s top universities released on Sept. 22, becoming the first university outside the United States to take the top spot. The University of Tokyo, which was regularly at the top of Asian institutions, was beaten again by Peking University, which crept up the league table this year to take 29th place. This year, the Japanese university also came behind Tsinghua University in China, which moved up to take 35th place. The rankings are now in their 13th year and measure teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Taimuzu Haiyā Edukēshon-no kotoshi-no sekai daigaku jōi kyūhyaku hachijū-kō-no rankingu-de Tōkyō Daigaku-wa sanjū-kyū-i-datta-sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that the University of Tokyo ranked 39th in this year’s Times Higher Education list of the world’s top 980 institutions.)

B: Ajia-de-wa yon-i-datta-sō-desu-yo.

(In Asia the university was the fourth-best institution.)

Conversation between a husband and wife

H: Sekai-no daigaku-no jōi-rankingu-de Ajia shui-wa Shingapōru Kokuritsu Daigaku-datta-sō-da.

(Apparently, the National University of Singapore took the Asian crown in the world’s top university ranking.)

W: Ni-i-wa Chūgoku-no Pekin Daigaku-yo-ne.

(The University of Peking of China ranked second, right?)

(No. 1328)