Black is the new black; shaking up the burger scene; dining with Hansel and Gretel

Black is the new black

Paying tribute to the everlasting allure associated with the color black, Aman Tokyo is offering “The Black Bar” menu that includes free-flowing cocktails and appetizers at The Lounge by Aman on the 33rd floor overlooking the Imperial Palace Gardens.

In addition to the popular Black Afternoon Tea, an Aman Tokyo specialty offered during the day at the lounge, guests can now enjoy the black menu at night from 5:30 p.m. for ¥6,900 (tax included, service charge excluded). It includes 40 varieties of free-flowing drinks — ranging from a selection of 20 black cocktails such as the Aman Black Espresso Martini and the Blackberry Cooler to black tea and soft drinks, as well as black-themed appetizers beautifully displayed on a custom black tea stand. Guests can also order delectable a-la-carte dishes such as mini wagyu burgers sandwiched in black buns.

The vast garden and lounge, designed to resemble the inside of a traditional shoji paper lantern, has floor-to-ceiling windows offering a superb view of the Tokyo skyline.

Aman Tokyo, located in The Otemachi Tower, is connected to Otemachi Station (various lines), or five minutes from JR Tokyo Station. For more information, or reservations, call 03-5224-3339, or visit www.aman.com/resorts/aman-tokyo

Shaking up the burger scene

Shake Shack, an award-winning hamburger restaurant from N.Y. that has captured the hearts and stomachs of numerous fans around the world, opened its third Japan branch at the Tokyo International Forum in the central Yurakucho district on Sept. 22.

The first branch opened in Nov. 2015 in Meiji Jingu Gaienmae park, and the second six months later in the West Building of Atre Ebisu.

Famous for its hamburgers prepared from pure, high-quality Angus beef, other popular dishes on the menu include hot dogs, french fries, frozen custard, beer and wine. In addition to the popular Shackburger, Smokeshack and Shack-cago Dogs inspired by Chicago’s famous hot dogs, specials that can only be enjoyed at this restaurant are its three different kinds of original ice cream, dubbed “Concrete” for the way the toppings are blended into its rich frozen custard at high speed. The Tokyo International Forum specials are “Matcha Forum,” “Yurakucho Edition” and “Banana Caramel Brownies,” all priced at ¥480 per serving.

According to Shake Shack’s brand mission of “Stand for Something Good,” 5 percent of sales from its “Matcha Forum” blend are donated to a nonprofit organization. Shake Shack is also careful to stay original, yet blend into the area by adopting a design matching the neighborhood, and installing eco-friendly, sustainable furniture.

Shake Shack Tokyo International Forum Hall branch (first floor of Hall C) is two minutes from JR Yurakucho Station. For more information, please visit www.shakeshack.jp

Dining with Hansel and Gretel

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 25, the Christmas dessert fair “Hansel and Gretel’s House of Sweets” is being offered at the Hilton Tokyo’s Marble Lounge on the first floor.

Comprised of 30 different kinds of sweets, as well as a variety of sandwiches, pasta and a huge pot of soup du jour, the buffet is inspired by various scenes from the fairy tale.

Representative sweets on the buffet include the crisp and crunchy “Hansel’s Pebbles” that resemble the small stones Hansel and Gretel used to mark their trail to find their way out of the thick mountain forest and salt caramel-flavored “Salty Pudding” that reflects the personality of their mean stepmother. Other items such as “Lumberjack Dad’s Buche de Noel,” a dark chocolate cream-coated chocolate sponge cake, and “Gretel’s Shortcake” topped with a river of berries, surround a large gingerbread house. Additionally, there is the “Christmas Fantasy of Hansel and Gretel” corner that includes a white chocolate dip served with walnut cookies, “Chocolate Brownie Santa Claus” that feature strawberries resembling Santa’s hat, Grand Marnier-scented orange nougat chou a la creme, as well as three different kinds of Hilton Christmas cakes that can also be ordered for take out.

Open daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the buffet is ¥3,600 per person on weekdays and ¥3,720 on weekends and holidays (prices exclude tax and service charge).

The Hilton Tokyo is two minutes from Exit C8 of Nishi-Shinjuku Station or 10 minutes from the West Exit of Shinjuku Station (various lines). For more information or reservations, call 03-3344-5111, or visit www.tokyo.hilton.com