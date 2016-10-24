Whenever you meet katakana, expect the unexpected

Second in a two-part series

Last week, using the film title シン・ ゴジラ (Shin Gojira, “Shin Godzilla”) as a springboard, I dived into some of the many ways the katakana syllabary is put to use when writing Japanese: for foreign words, corporate names and logos, onomatopoeia and in personal names and aliases. What others can we find?

5. Korean names

A fairly recent adaptation would be for transcribing the names of Korean people. Until around 15 years ago, Korean names were usually pronounced according to the Japanese kanji reading. For example, South Korea’s former president, the late Kim Dae-jung, was referred to as 金大中 (Kin Daichū). Led by changes at NHK and other mass media, Kim became キム・デジュン (Kimu Dejun), which is much closer to the Korean pronunciation.

Interestingly, however, most Chinese names are still typically read in the Japanese manner, so China’s leader 習近平 (Xi Jinping) is called Shū Kinpei.

Katakana is also typically used to write the names of people of Japanese ancestry who are citizens of other countries. The surname of Peru’s former president was typically written out as アルベルト・ フジモリ (Aruberuto Fujimori, Alberto Fujimori). The wife of the late Beatle John Lennon seems to prefer writing her name in katakana as オノ・ヨーコ (Ono Yoko), but still in the customary Japanese manner with the surname first.

6. Underscoring a difference

Katakana may be used to bestow a new identity on an already existing word. Take 携帯 (keitai, portable). When 携帯電話 (keitai denwa, mobile phones) became popularized, their name was shortened to ケータイ (kētai), which, while written using a different vowel, is pronounced the same as the kanji word. Whenever I encounter the katakana ニッポン (Nippon, Japan) as opposed to the kanji 日本 (Nippon or Nihon), I immediately sense the writer has a particular reason for referring to Japan in an unorthodox manner.

7. Nonstandard language/dialects

Katakana is frequently used when writing out regional dialects, as well as in modified forms for the Ainu and Ryukyuan languages. Okinawans’ word for 沖縄人 (Okinawa-jin, an Okinawan person) is transcribed as ウチナンチュ (Uchinanchu).

8. Insider talk

The syllabary gets a workout when it comes to writing slang terms and occupational jargon, such as by gamblers and the criminal underworld, where you see expressions like サツだ (Satsu da!, “It’s the cops!”), an abbreviation of 警察 (keisatsu, police). A ダフ屋 (dafu-ya, ticket scalper), is made by reversing the syllables in 札 (fuda, ticket), plus the occupational suffix ya. Katakana has also found use in the drug culture, such as シャブ中 (shabu chū, short for shabu chūdoku, meaning “addicted to amphetamines”), or the slang word ラリった (raritta, stoned).

9. Science talk and techno-babble

Katakana predominates in the language of science, to denote the order, genus and species of living creatures as well as many other scientific terms. It also fills in for obscure kanji, such as the fish called 鰈 (karei, righteye flounder). On restaurant menus it is typically written カレイ (not to be confused with curry, which is カレー (karē)). While the graceful butterfly and hardworking ant can be written out using kanji as 蝶々 (chōchō) and 蟻 (ari), an agreed-upon hierarchy appears to dictate that the contemptible cockroach must do with the katakana ゴキブリ (gokiburi).

10. Long, long ago

In the past, katakana was used almost exclusively in telegrams, prewar military dispatches and Imperial Court documents. According to an old legend, after Prince Shotoku went to Mount Shigi in the year 587 to pray for victory of his Soga clan against Mononobe Moriya’s forces, the god of war, Bishamonten, appeared before Shotoku in a vision. This auspicious moment supposedly occurred in the year of the tiger, day of the tiger and hour of the tiger, making it the likely source of トラトラトラ (tora, tora, tora), the famous coded message sent by naval air commander Mitsuo Fuchida on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. The message was shorthand (note the use of katakana here as well) for ワレ奇襲ニ成功セリ (Ware kishū ni seikō seri, we succeeded in a surprise attack).

11. From import to adoption

Katakana functions as part of the evolutionary process of absorption of foreign words into the language. Look at the final characters of the next two words, the first using katakana and the second, hiragana: From the English ダブル (daburu, double) we get the Japanese verb ダブる (daburu, a Japanese verb meaning to duplicate something superfluously). Another relative newbie would be ツイる (tsuiru, to tweet on Twitter).

12. Future talk?

The other day on TV I saw an ad for an international relief organization called World Vision, in which the narrator exhorted, チャイルドのスポンサーになって ください (Chairudo no suponsā ni natte kudasai, “Please become the sponsor of a child”). I marveled at this peculiar hybrid and wondered: Could it be that I’m seeing katakana used to write an embryonic Japanese dialect of English?

After pondering katakana these past few weeks, I came away with the impression that the syllabary equips the Japanese language with its own special set of characters to be deployed selectively for foreign imports, contemporary usage and new word creation, among other things. So いざというときには (iza to iu toki ni wa, when it comes to the crunch) and you see a word written in katakana, be prepared for the unexpected.