Tokyo cell scientist gets Nobel prize

Sample newspaper article

ストックホルムのカロリンスカ研究所は10月3日、2016年のノーベル 医学生理学賞を、細胞間でタンパク質を分解し再利用する「オート ファジー」の仕組みを解明した日本の科学者、大隅良典氏に授与 すると発表した。大隅氏（71）は東京工業大栄誉教授で、オートファジーの解明は、がんやアルツハイマー病などの病気に新たな治療法の 可能性を切り開くとされる。東京の記者会見で大隅教授は、他の人がしない研究をしたと述べ、基礎研究の重要性を強調した。日本人のノーベル賞受賞は3年連続で25人目、医学生理学賞は4人目。 (Oct. 4)

Words and phrases

ストックホルム (Sutokkuhorumu) Stockholm; カロリンスカ研究所 (Karorinsuka Kenkyūjo) Karolinska Institute; ノーベル医学生理学賞 (Nōberu Igaku Seirigakushō) Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine; 細胞間 (saibōkan) intracellular; タンパク質 (tanpakushitsu) proteins; 分解し (bunkai-) degrades; 再利用する (sairiyō-) recycles; オートファジー (ōtofajii) autophagy; 仕組み (shiku-) mechanisms; 解明した (kaimei-) elucidating; 日本の (Nihon-) Japanese; 科学者 (kagakusha) scientist; 大隅良典 (Ōsumi Yoshinori) Yoshinori Ohsumi; 授与する (juyo-) awarded; 発表した (happyō-) announced; 東京工業大 (Tōkyō Kōgyō Dai) Tokyo Institute of Technology; 栄誉教授 (eiyo kyōju) honorary professor; がん (gan) cancer; アルツハイマー病 (Arutsuhaimābyō) Alzheimer’s disease; 病気 (byōki) illnesses; 新たな (ara-) new; 治療法 (chiryōhō) treatments; 可能性 (kanōsei) possibility; 切り開く (ki-hira-) opening up; 記者会見 (kisha kaiken) news conference; 他の人 (hoka-hito) other people; 研究 (kenkyū) research; 述べ (no-) said; 基礎 (kiso) basic; 重要性 (jūyōsei) importance; 強調した (kyōchō-) underlined; 3年連続 (sannen renzoku) three years in a row

Sample radio or television report

Sutokkuhorumu-no Karorinsuka Kenkyūjo-wa 10-gatsu mikka, 2016-nen-no Nōberu Igaku Seirigakushō-o, saibōkan-de tanpakushitsu-o bunkai-shi sairiyō-suru “ōtofajii”-no shikumi-o kaimei-shita Nihon-no kagakusha Ōsumi Yoshinori-shi-ni juyo-suru-to happyō-shimashita. 71-sai-no Ōsumi-shi wa Tōkyō Kōgyō Dai-no eiyo kyōju-de, ōtofajii-no kaimei-wa, gan-ya Arutsuhaimābyō-nado-no byōki-ni aratana chiryōhō-no kanōsei-o kirihiraku-to sarete-imasu. Tōkyō-no kisha kaiken-de Ōsumi kyōju-wa, hoka-no hito-ga shinai kenkyū-o shita-to nobe, kiso kenkyū-no jūyōsei-o kyōchō-shimashita. Nihon-jin-no Nōberushō jushō-wa sannen renzoku-de 25-nin-me, Igaku Seirigakushō-wa yonin-me-desu.

Translation

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for elucidating mechanisms for autophagy, an intracellular process that degrades and recycles proteins, the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm said Oct. 3. The 71-year-old honorary professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology revealed the mechanism of how autophagy begins, opening up the possibility of new treatments for illnesses including cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. At a news conference in Tokyo, Ohsumi said he started his research to do “what others don’t,” and underlined the importance of basic research. This is the third year in a row that Japanese researchers have won Nobels, and Ohsumi is the 25th Japanese winner — and the fourth to win the medicine prize.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Nihonjin-kagakusha-ga kotoshi-mo mata Nōberu Igaku Seirigakushō-o jushō-shimashita-ne.

(A Japanese scientist again won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine this year.)

B: Ōtofajii-to-iu saibōkan-de tanpakushitsu-o bunkai-shite sairiyō-suru shikumi-o kaimei-shita sō-desu-yo.

(He apparently explained how autophagy, an intracellular process that degrades and recycles proteins, works.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Nihonjin-no Nōberushō jushō-wa sannen renzoku-da-ne.

(Japanese researchers have won Nobels three years in a row, haven’t they?)

W: Igaku Seirigakushō-wa yonin-yo.

(There were four winners of the physiology or medicine prize.)

(No. 1327)