Let’s discuss Ohsumi’s medicine Nobel prize

REIJI YOSHIDA, THE JAPAN TIMES

When microbiologist Yoshinori Ohsumi told his wife that he was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine

Monday evening, she didn’t believe him.

“I thought he was trying to fool me again. I was really surprised when I found it was true,” she said during a news conference Tuesday with her husband at the campus of the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Yokohama.

“It still hasn’t quite hit me yet. When I go home and start having a few drinks of sake, it will probably start feeling real,” Ohsumi said, drawing laughter from the small packed hall.

Ohsumi was awarded the Nobel for unlocking key mysteries of autophagy, the process by which cells in animals and plants get rid of damaged proteins, as well as specialized structures called organelles that have become defunct. Researchers hope that Ohsumi’s discovery will aid in the fight against diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.

“Thanks to Ohsumi and others following in his footsteps, we now know that autophagy controls important physiological functions where cellular components need to be degraded and recycled,” the Nobel committee said in a summary of the decision.

Interestingly, Ohsumi’s achievements in autophagy came through his work in yeast. When yeast is starved of nutrition, it starts degrading its own proteins — a phenomenon Ohsumi observed in 1988 for the first time in the world through an optical microscope.

On Monday night, he said he never dreamed that his study of yeast would someday “serve any practical purposes” when he started it alone 28 years ago. But he never doubted the importance of such fundamental scientific studies, a belief that eventually led to great progress in life sciences.

Ohsumi lamented that in Japan today scientists often face pressure to achieve quick results “that are useful for something,” such as those that can be used for practical medical treatments in mere years.

However, some achievements in fundamental scientific studies may not prove “useful” to other researchers for another 10 or 100 years, Ohsumi said, adding that he hopes that science will be regarded as important in its own right, “not something that is developed for practical purposes only.”

“I have a strong sense of crisis. Science in Japan will ‘hollow out’ ” unless support systems are established to help young scientists work on long-term research, he said.

First published in The Japan Times on Oct. 5.

Warm up

One-minute chat about dreams and goals.

Game

Collect words related to studying, e.g., lab, professor, academic.

New words

1) defunct: no longer existing or working; e.g., “That train station is defunct.”

2) lament: feel or express sorry or regret for; e.g. “He lamented the death of his friend.”

Guess the headline

N_ _ _ _ winner Yoshinori Ohsumi urges investment in s_ _ _ _ _ _

Questions

1) What is the subject of Ohsumi’s work?

2) How might Ohsumi’s discovery be used?

3) What does he say about the current situation in Japan?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Are you interested in science?

2) How did you feel about Ohsumi being awarded the prize?

3) What do you think needs to be done to boost the development of science in Japan?

Reference

ノーベル賞と言う世界的な賞を受賞し一躍時の人となった生理学博士には一人で研究と向き合い続けた長い時間がありました。受賞をきっかけにその時間もまた栄光の歴史の一部として語られることとなりましたが、地道な研究へのサポートがあれば明日の大隅博士を夢見る研究家のより多くの活動が今後早い段階で実を結ぶかもしれません。

国や国民の一人一人はこのような研究をどのような形で応援していくべきなのでしょうか。朝の会に参加し、皆さんで語り合ってみましょう。