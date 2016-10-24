Getting quite a lot across with ‘kanari’ and ‘daibu’

Kanari takusan chūmon-ga kite-iru-yo. (We got quite a lot of orders.)

Situation 1: Mr. Okubo tells Ms. Gray about orders of their new product.

大久保： この前のプレゼンのあと、かなりたくさん注文が来ているよ。

グレイ： わあ、よかったです。お客さんの質問も活発で、かなりの手応えを感じていたんです。

Ōkubo: Kono mae-no purezen-no ato, kanari takusan chūmon-ga kite-iru-yo.

Gray: Wā, yokatta-desu. O-kyaku-san-no shitsumon-mo kappatsu-de, kanari-no tegotae-o kanjite-ita-n-desu.

Okubo: We got quite a lot of orders after your presentation a few days ago.

Gray: Oh, that’s good. The questions from our customers were lively, and I could feel their positive response.

Today we will introduce the proper use of two adverbs, かなり and だいぶ, that show the degree of something. かなり means “pretty/fairly/considerably” and expresses that the degree or quantity is above average, as in 彼(かれ)は最近(さいきん)かなりがんばっている (He’s been working considerably hard recently). かなり comes before a verb, adjective or adverb. Example: きょうはかなり暑(あつ)いね (It’s pretty hot today, isn’t it?). When かなりcomes before a noun, the pattern かなりの+noun is used. Examples: この地域 (ちいき)はこの前(まえ)の台風(たいふう)でかなりの被害(ひがい)を受 (う)けた (This area suffered heavy damage in the recent typhoon); 石田(いしだ)さんはかなりの収入(しゅうにゅう)が あるみたいだ (Ms. Ishida has a decent income, I bet). かなりdoes not imply the speaker has strong feelings —positive or negative — about the issue.

Situation 2: Mr. Mita talks to Adam, a junior colleague.

三田： アダムくん、漢字の勉強をがんばっているんだって？

アダム： ええ、新聞がだいぶ読めるようになってきたんです。

Mita: Adamu-kun, kanji-no benkyō-o ganbatte-iru-n-datte?

Adamu: Ee, shinbun-ga daibu yomeru yō-ni natte-kita-n-desu.

Mita: Adam, I heard that you’re studying kanji hard, right?

Adam: Yes. I’ve reached the point where I can pretty much read a newspaper.

だいぶ means “considerably/quite/very” and shows that the degree or quantity of something is higher than average. だいぶ is similar in meaning to かなり, but the degree of かなり is a little higher and だいぶ is often used for matters that are in progress. It shows that the degree of something will increase or decrease after this time, as with Adam’s remark (whose reading level will change). Example: 11月(がつ)になって、日(ひ)が だいぶ 短(みじか)くなってき た (It’s November and the days are getting shorter); 風邪(かぜ)はだいぶよくなったよ (My cold is a lot better). だいぶ does not precede a noun, while かなりcan.

Bonus Dialogue: Mr. Sere asks colleague Mr. Mita about his girlfriend.

セレ： 最近(さいきん)、彼女(かのじょ)とかなりうまくいっているみたいだね。

三田： うん、まあね。実(じつ)はきょうも会(あ)うんだ。

セレ： それはいいじゃない。

三田： まあね。彼女のことがだいぶわかってきたよ。

セレ： へえ、どんな人(ひと)？

三田： 空手(からて)をやっていて、かなりうまいらしいんだ。

セレ： すごいね。頼(たよ)りになるじゃない。

三田： それに、ブログを書(か)いていて、内容(ないよう)も なかなかおもしろいんだ。それで、かなりのフォロアーがいるんだよ。

セレ： へえ、スポーツもできるし、頭(あたま)もよさそうだね。

三田： でも、そう喜(よろこ)んでもいられないよ。もしケンカしたら、絶対(ぜったい)に勝(か)てそうにないし、その うえブログに書かれそうな気(き)がする。そうなると かなりの人に見(み)られるんだよ。

セレ： ま、彼女にきらわれないようにがんばれよ。楽(たの)しみだなあ。

Sere: You’ve been getting on well with your girlfriend recently, right?

Mita: Well, yeah. Actually, I’m going to meet her today, too.

Sere: That’s good.

Mita: I suppose so. I’ve come to understand her pretty well.

Sere: Oh, what’s she like?

Mita: She’s learning karate, and she’s apparently quite good.

Sere: That’s great. You can rely on her (in a tight spot), right?

Mita: Also, she’s writing a blog, and it’s really interesting. So, she has quite a lot of followers.

Sere: Oh, sounds like she’s good at sports and smart, too.

Mita: But it isn’t necessarily something to be happy about. If I get into a fight with her, I definitely won’t win, and then she’ll write about it on her blog. And if she does, a lot of people will read about it.

Sere: Well, best of luck not getting into a situation like that. I look forward (to hearing how it goes).