Christmas cakes set the season’s tone; sushi prepared in the home or office; closing out the year in holiday style

Christmas cakes set the season’s tone

Through Dec. 23, the Capitol Hotel Tokyu’s Origami pastry shop is accepting reservations for its very popular Christmas cakes. The cakes can be picked up between Dec. 10 and 25.

Among the seven different kinds of original Christmas cakes on offer, highly recommended is the rare cheesecake decorated with a delicate pink flower motif (¥4,600). Made by carefully blending cream cheese with sour cream and fresh cream, this cheesecake is rich and light. Inside is a layer of slightly sour strawberry jelly that harmonizes well with the hint of lemon that is used to bring out the original flavor and fragrance of the ingredients.

Another recommendation is the King Frost cake for ¥19,500. Marking the fifth year since it was first offered to customers during the year-end festive season, this 40-cm-tall, snowman-shaped creation, which is limited to 20 servings, is made from white chocolate mousse and is stuffed with colorful pistachio, cassis, chocolate, raspberry and mango mousse cake. All prices include tax.

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu is directly connected to Tameike-Sanno and Kokkaigijidomae stations (various lines). For more information, call 03-3503-0872, or visit www.capitolhoteltokyu.com/en

Sushi prepared in the home or office

In addition to offering sushi at its restaurants (Nihonbashi main branch, Kanda Nishikicho branch and the Royal Park Hotel branch in Nihonbashi), Yanone-zushi is happy to deliver fresh sushi to guest’s doorsteps.

Be it the office or home, Yanone-zushi can cater to all 23 wards in Tokyo with a travel charge of ¥30,000 for two hours (excluding set up time).

There are two plans available, with the A Plan (suitable for small parties from 10 people) including eight pieces of nigiri (hand-formed sushi), ranging from ¥3,000 to ¥5,000 per person, while the B Plan (suitable for business parties from 20 to 1,200 people) consisting of three pieces of nigiri and two sushi rolls, ranges from ¥1,500 to ¥3,000, per person. Guests can choose from a variety of fish.

The sushi chefs carefully prepare the sushi in front of guests, using fresh fish sources from all over Japan, and shari (sushi rice) using Koshihikari brand rice, which is normally said to be unsuitable for sushi despite its delicious taste. The restaurant steams the rice in a unique way to make it well suited for sushi.

Yanone-zushi catering can be booked through the Royal Park Hotel branch on 03-5643-8139. For more information, please visit yanone.co.jp

Closing out the year in holiday style

Swissotel Nankai Osaka is holding a Christmas promotion from Nov. 11 until Dec. 25 under the theme of “White Christmas.”

A white and silver Christmas tree in the sixth-floor front lobby is mystically illuminated, while hand bell and a capella concerts add to the excitement of the festive season from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day.

Sold at its takeout shop on the sixth floor, meanwhile, are the hotel’s Christmas cake, Swiss chocolate log cake, Swiss chocolate fondue set and snowman cookies, priced between ¥500 and ¥3,500. For meat lovers, the Christmas pair dinner at the teppanyaki restaurant for ¥55,000 for two people should not be missed. Additionally, the Christmas dinner (¥17,360) at the Tavola36 Italian restaurant and sky bar, incorporating exclusive ingredients such as fois gras and caviar, is offered between Dec. 23 and 25.

Also worth mentioning are the beautiful and refreshing Christmas cocktails served at the 10th-floor sports bar. The hotel is also offering an accommodation package with a one-night stay in a room with a full view of the vividly colored Namba Park illuminations, an “illumination menu,” exclusively prepared for the occasion by the hotel chef, and breakfast. The accommodation package starts at ¥35,322 for an overnight stay for two and is available for booking from Nov. 1 through Feb. 17 for stays from Nov. 11 through Feb. 19.

Swissotel Nankai Osaka is directly above Namba Station (various lines). For more information and reservations, call 06-6646-1111, or visit www.swissotel-osaka.co.jp