Let’s discuss men and housework

In Japan, where women do five times as much housework as men, three male politicians have donned “pregnancy” vests in a campaign urging men to help out more at home.

In a video titled “The Governor is a Pregnant Woman,” the three men, who are all governors of southwestern prefectures, put on a 7.3 kg vest that simulates a woman who is seven months pregnant.

The video, launched on Tuesday, is the brainchild of the Kyushu Yamaguchi Work Life Promotion Campaign, which hopes to encourage the nation’s notoriously workaholic men to adopt a more balanced life and share household chores.

Accompanied by uplifting music, the politicians groan their way up and down stairs, clutch their bellies as they ease themselves into cars and struggle to bend over.

One man tries to pull on his socks and finally gives up in exhaustion. Another is offered a seat on a bus.

“This really drags at your shoulders and back,” Shunji Kono, governor of Miyazaki Prefecture and a father of three, said about wearing the vest.

Japanese men were the most unhelpful in the world, a 2014 OECD survey found, doing only one hour of unpaid chores a day compared to five hours for their wives.

“I really didn’t understand,” said Tsugumasa Muraoka, governor of Yamaguchi and a father of three. “Now that I understand what my wife put up with for so many months, I’m full of gratitude.”

First published in The Japan Times on Oct. 1.

Warm up

One-minute chat about babies.

Game

Collect words related to family, e.g., home, housework, parent, child.

New words

1) don: to put on; e.g., “He donned his black jacket, shirt and tie for work.”

2) brainchild: an idea or plan produced by creative thought; e.g. “This new product line is the brainchild of the boss.”

3) chore: a routine task, especially a household one; e.g. “My daily chores include taking the dog out for a walk and feeding the plants.”

4) groan: to make a deep sound in response to pain or grief; e.g. “The teacher’s joke was so awful that the whole class groaned.”

5) belly: the lower front part of the body between the chest and legs; e.g. “The mother-to-be could feel the baby kicking in her belly.”

6) drag: to pull or draw with force or effort; e.g. “The boy refused to go home, so his mom had to drag him along the ground out of the shop.”

Guess the headline

Japan governors wear ‘p_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _’ vests to urge men to h_ _ _ at home

Questions

1) What is the aim of the campaign?

2) Who did the governors pretend to be?

3) What did the OECD survey find?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you think this video will help the campaign?

2) What do you think about the result of the OECD survey?

3) What would you suggest needs to be done to improve the situation?

Reference

日本の男性は家事に積極的でないと昔から言われていますが、家事に割く時間が世界で最低レベルであると聞けばその深刻さがより重く感じられるのではないでしょうか。

その分の家事を負担することになる女性たちの実際の感覚を体験しようとベストを付けた三県知事の妊婦さん姿はくすりと笑いたくなる哀愁を漂わせながら妊娠後期の大きなお腹で家事を行うことがどれほど重労働なのかを伝えています。

男性も積極的に家庭での仕事に参加することが当たり前の社会にするにはどのようにすれば良いのでしょうか。朝の会に参加し皆で話し合ってみま しょう。