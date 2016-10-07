Is the ‘Phantom’ the best spooky dessert this Halloween season?

The Dalloyau chain of sweets shops are officially in Halloween mode, with a new range of spooky seasonal desserts. The highlight of the bunch is simply called “Phantom”: It’s a cake made up to look like a ghost, with white frosting carefully folded around apple jelly and with pieces of chocolate fashioned on top to look like a grinning mouth and eyes.

This treat (¥648 after tax) starts off sweet, with the white outer layer of frosting delivering a milky creaminess. But it’s the apple-jelly core that really stands out for its surprising tartness.

This is one the of best seasonal desserts you’re likely to find in Tokyo this Halloween.