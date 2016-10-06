Shades of pink raise cancer awareness; spooky high tea celebrates season; buffet offers Halloween treats

Shades of pink raise cancer awareness

The Peninsula Tokyo is holding a “Peninsula in Pink” campaign throughout October to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Now in its ninth year, the campaign champions the fight against breast cancer by raising awareness and funds for charities fighting the disease and providing much-needed care for patients.

Since last year, the hotel has partnered with artists who share, through commissioned works, their point of view on the fight against cancer. This year, the hotel collaborated with Chinese avant-garde photographer and multimedia artist Chen Man.

Man created “Nao Nao,” an exclusive commissioned series of pieces that will be installed at 10 Peninsula properties around the world. Man’s striking images are imbued with a subtle feminine theme, and each one is covered by two pink dots, representing breasts and a colon preceding a conversation — emphasizing the need for greater communication in the global fight.

Diners in The Lobby can enjoy Pink Peninsula Afternoon Tea, featuring sweet and savory delicacies whimsically based on Man’s art. Other restaurants are serving pink Man-inspired desserts. From each sale, which includes “Pretty in Pink” packages at The Peninsula Spa, ¥500 will be donated to the Japan Breast Cancer Screening Society and Keep A Breast Japan.

The hotel is illuminated into a shining pink beacon at night, showing solidarity with cancer survivors and their families, while underscoring the architect’s vision of a Japanese lantern.

The Peninsula Tokyo is connected to Hibiya Station (various lines), or three minutes from Tokyo Metro Ginza or Yurakucho stations. For more information or reservations, call 03-6270-2888, or visit www.peninsula.com/tokyo

Spooky high tea celebrates season

Through Oct. 31, a wicked Halloween high tea set is available at the Prince Park Tower Tokyo’s Lobby Lounge on the first floor.

The tea set, available for two hours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. (L.O. 8:30 p.m.) for ¥5,000 per person, is limited to 10 people a day, and should be reserved at least three days in advance.

It is a three-tiered high tea that comes with a separate plate with a serving of pumpkin risotto. A purple and orange-colored Halloween cocktail and a two-hour free-flow of five kinds of alcohol including red and white wine, tea and coffee and soft drinks are also included.

Guests can enjoy the spooky surprises that come along with the course such as a pumpkin ghost, a bat and a witch appearing in the dishes in the darkness of night; a ghost appearing when a lid is opened; sky-colored sauce appearing in the sweets when stirred; and sweets making a crackling sound when they are eaten. The menu is subject to change according to ingredient availability.

Additionally, Halloween sweets and bread are available from ¥220 at the bakery Boulangerie Tokyo, also on the first floor.

All prices include tax, but exclude a 10 percent service charge.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo is two minutes from Akabanebashi Station on the Toei Oedo Line and three minutes from Shibakoen Station on the Toei Mita Line. For further information and reservations, call 03-5400-1111.

Buffet offers Halloween treats

The Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka is holding a “black” Halloween buffet at its all-day dining Remone restaurant.

Through Oct. 31, items on the buffet include black foods such as seafood pizza made with bamboo charcoal in the dough, a black potato pancake and smoked salmon with remoulade.

At the dessert corner, a milk-flavored ice cream parfait is given the finishing touch in front of guests, with the ice cream topped with bamboo charcoal-dyed foam and a cute meringue ghost.

Inside the restaurant is a 1.2 m-high, Halloween-themed decorative confectionery centerpiece made from 15 kg of sugar with a castle on top. The buffet table features a huge jack-o’-lantern, with small dishes neatly displayed in its mouth.

Until Oct. 23, the lunch buffet is priced from ¥2,600, while the dinner buffet starts at ¥3,600; Between Oct. 24 and 31, several dishes such as “bat wings,” blackened chicken wings, will be added to the Halloween buffet, with lunch priced at ¥3,800 and dinner at ¥5,800.

To add to the atmosphere, the restaurant is adorned with Halloween decorations during the period.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka is directly connected to Nakanoshima Station on the Keihan Line. For information or reservations, call 06-6448-1121, or visit www.rihga.co.jp/osaka