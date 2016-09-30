Chewy treats that taste like barbecued guts aren’t as bad as they sound

It was a bit disconcerting seeing chewy horumon (innard) treats stocked in the sweets section at my local FamilyMart. But this convenience store-only offering (¥168) isn’t some quirky attempt to sweeten the taste of barbecued guts, it’s more akin to beef jerky than anything else. These limited-edition snacks come in two flavors: “Stomach” and “Heart.” The name is the only intimidating part, however, as these feature a palatable smoky, salty taste. Bite down on one while drinking a beer and it’s likely you won’t even have a second thought about what you are eating — unless you happen to see the smiling pig on the package.