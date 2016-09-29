Delightful and delicious Xmas treats; enjoying chestnut-flavored treats; ring in the new year in style

Delightful and delicious Xmas treats

The Palace Hotel Tokyo will offer Christmas cakes and treats during the holiday season this year.

Sweets & Deli, on the basement floor of the hotel, will begin accepting orders for eight kinds of Christmas cakes on Oct. 1. The cakes will be on available from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25.

Sweets & Deli will also be selling five varieties of Christmas bread from Dec. 1 through Christmas Day.

Of the cakes, Hexenhaus is a gingerbread house complete with powdered “snow” on its roof and orange cream inside. Only 10 cakes are available and each cake, which measure 26 cm wide, 30 cm long and 20 cm high, is priced at ¥32,400.

Another cake is the Sapin de Noel, with a Christmas tree made of chocolate and berries on souffle fromage cake, priced at ¥10,800.

Christmas breads include a panettone (¥1,728) and three different kinds of stollen, including a hojicha (roasted green tea) flavored one, at ¥2,484.

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is eight minutes from JR Tokyo Station or two minutes form Tokyo Metro Otemachi Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3211-5211, or visit www.palacehoteltokyo.com

Enjoying chestnut-flavored treats

The Hotel New Otani Tokyo is holding the popular Marron Fair until Nov. 30, in which a total of 13 original items are served at the hotel’s eateries.

At coffee shop Satsuki, guests can devour New Otani’s caramel marron pancakes (¥2,500), a delightful Japanese-Western flavor fusion of fluffy, yet crispy pancakes topped with chestnuts. Served at Patisserie Satsuki, meanwhile, is Super Mont Blanc (¥2,100), a chestnut cake carefully prepared from choice Japanese chestnuts. Furthermore, Bar Capri has been working to create a frozen Mont Blanc (¥2,000), a rich frozen chestnut and chocolate cocktail.

Other original chestnut desserts include Pierre Herme Paris’ dessert d’Automne “Sarah” (¥2,300) and Hommage (¥700) chestnut and pear ice cream; a Garden Lounge special chestnut and passion fruit dessert set, Prima Marron Pudding (¥900), a takeout pudding from Patisserie Satsuki with a touch of Japanese flavoring; chestnut-containing sesame fried dumpling (three for ¥1,050) and chestnut pudding (¥1,000) both served at the Chinese restaurant Daikanen. There are also various sweets served at Kato’s Dining & Bar, Nakajima, and the steak house Rib Room, as well as New Otani’s chestnut-based original cocktail Cafe de Mont Blanc (¥2,500) that can be enjoyed at the Tower Cafe, and the non-alcoholic Marron and Berry Squash (¥1,200), served at the View & Dining The Sky (All prices exclude tax and service charge).

The Hotel New Otani Tokyo is three minutes from Nagatacho or Akasaka-Mitsuke stations. For more details or reservations, call 03-3265-1111, or visit www.newotani.co.jp/tokyo

Ring in the new year in style

Royal Park Hotel The Haneda is now selling a one-night, New Year’s accommodation plan, priced from ¥15,750 for a double or a Hollywood twin room for two; and ¥16,000 and up for a superior twin room for three people (all prices include consumption tax and service charge).

The plan allows guests to join the countdown event on New Year’s Eve, and start 2017 at Haneda Airport, savoring a tasty breakfast buffet featuring Japanese New Year’s osechi dishes at the hotel.

Amid the charm and the bustle of the international gateway, the plan is comprised of an overnight stay on Dec. 31, with toshikoshi (“year-crossing”) soba served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the hotel restaurant, invitation to the countdown party from 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. and celebration sake served from 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day in the hotel lobby, and an offer of a Japanese and Western breakfast buffet.

Another plan, on offer from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, is priced from ¥11,300 for a double room or Hollywood twin room for two people, or from ¥11,700 for a superior twin room for three people, both of which come with a ¥500 coupon (one coupon per room) that can be used at stores in the international flight terminal.

Royal Park Hotel The Haneda can be accessed directly from the Haneda Airport International Terminal. For more information and reservations, call 03-6830-1111, or access www.rph-the.co.jp/haneda/en/