Chic dining in the heart of the city; celebrating Nagasaki cuisine; package offers indulgences for men

Chic dining in the heart of the city

Conveniently located inside Tokyo Station building and offering guests a welcoming atmosphere, The Lobby Lounge of The Tokyo Station Hotel is offering a new lunch menu from Oct. 1.

The Lobby Lounge, a classic contemporary European setting with high ceilings and wide windows, is normally open throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays (9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays) so guests can enjoy any meal — be it breakfast, lunch, teatime, dinner or cocktails. The new lunch menu, geared especially for women, consists of six plates using colorful ingredients and vegetables.

One of the unique dishes is the “batonnet sandwich plate,” stick-like open sandwiches with five toppings are on offer. The toppings include truffle-flavored cream cheese with radish, chicken with wasabi mayonnaise and fresh mango with organic kinako (roasted soybean flour) and maple syrup.

The dish (¥2,880) is offered from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and comes with a drink, salad or soup.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-5220-1260, or visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp

Package offers indulgences for men

The Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo’s “Perfect Charge for Men” package, which includes six items to help male guests relax and recharge, is on offer through Dec. 30.

Items include a 75-minute head and body oil massage at the spa CHI; a Montecristo No. 5 cigar and a sampling of 17-year old Suntory Hibiki whisky at The Lobby Lounge; a choice of one of two special power-charge smoothies full of calcium and magnesium; breakfast served in room, or at the Piacere or The Lobby Lounge; and access to the fitness club with a pool, gym and Jacuzzi.

For those staying at a Horizon Club room or suite on 36th and 37th floors, free access to the Horizon Club Lounge is available, with evening cocktails, canapes, suit pressing, shoeshine service and more. The hotel also offers free Wi-Fi and broadband internet access throughout the hotel.

Priced from ¥67,000, rooms are subject to availability and must be booked at least seven days in advance.

The Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo is two minutes from the Nihonbashi Exit of Tokyo Station (various lines). For more information and reservations, call 03-6739-7888, or visit www.shangri-la.com/jp/tokyo/shangrila

Celebrating Nagasaki cuisine

Hotel Okura Kobe is holding a Nagasaki Prefecture Fair during lunch at the Camelia cafe restaurant on the lobby floor, until Sept. 30.

The lunch menu, served between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., includes soup, a choice of piccata of Nagasaki John dory with mushroom and tomato sauce, or lemon Nagasaki chicken steak with boiled vegetables, bread or rice, a dessert plate and coffee or tea. It is priced at ¥2,000 (tax included, service charge excluded).

A buffet offered on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, features Nagasaki’s local shippoku cuisine such as shrimp toast and Nagasaki chanpon noodles. Other local specialties include Omura-zushi from Omura, Nagasaki, and kanzarashi shiratama dango (pounded sticky rice dumplings) with syrup from Shimabara, Nagasaki. The buffet is offered twice a day with the first seating from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and the second from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is priced at ¥3,200 for adults, ¥2,600 for those 65 and over, ¥1,600 for primary school children, ¥1,000 for children between 4 and 6 years old, and free for children under 3 years old (all prices include tax and service charge).

For guests dining during the period, a draw will be held for lunch coupons at the hotel restaurants.

Hotel Okura Kobe is 10 minutes from Motomachi Station, or 12 minutes by car (free hotel shuttle available) from Shin Kobe Station. For more information, call 078-333-0111, or access www.kobe.hotelokura.co.jp